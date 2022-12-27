Previewing the San Francisco 49ers

At 6-9, the Las Vegas Raiders already slim playoff hopes are now all but extinguished, but they still have two games to close out the year on a more positive note.

The downside is that both of those games are going to come against two teams who could end up in the Super Bowl, starting this Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite dealing with several key injuries, including being down to their third-string quarterback, 49ers head Coach Kyle Shanahan has guided his team to once again be considered a Super Bowl favorite.

