Previewing the San Francisco 49ers

At 6-9, the Las Vegas Raiders already slim playoff hopes are now all but extinguished, but they still have two games to close out the year on a more positive note.

The downside is that both of those games are going to come against two teams who could end up in the Super Bowl, starting this Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite dealing with several key injuries, including being down to their third-string quarterback, 49ers head Coach Kyle Shanahan has guided his team to once again be considered a Super Bowl favorite.

They can beat you in multiple ways, whether it’d be through a balanced offense that features multiple playmakers, or through a defense that ranks #1 in the NFL in both total yards and points allowed.

That’s how the 49er have won eight games in a row, a streak that has seen them score 30 or more points five times and not give up more than 20 points once.

Quite frankly, the 49ers look like an Unstoppable machine right now, playing as well, if not better, than any team in the NFL.

It doesn’t matter if Brock Purdy is their QB, they can still handoff to running back Christian McCaffrey and have tight end George Kittle to throw to as a major mismatch.

And on defense, they have a number of Pro Bowl-level players, but it starts with defensive end Nick Bosa, arguably the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

This is the kind of team the Raiders should aspire to be, and they’ll get a taste of it first-hand on Sunday.

