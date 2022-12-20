Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers – Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to keep their season alive through inexplicable means in their 30-24 win against the New England Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also were able to improve to 6-8, setting up a do-or-die Christmas Eve Showdown between the two historic rivals.

This isn’t your grandfather’s (or even father’s) Steelers, though, evidenced by their record and having sported one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

Ranking 27th in points per game, the Steelers haven’t had much success with either quarterback Mitchell Trubisky or rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

There’s talented players like running back Najee Harris and wide receiver George Pickens, but they haven’t had much to work with.

The Steelers have been able to remain at least respectable on defense, despite not having their best player for much of the season.

That would be All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt, who’s now played in five straight games after being out since Week 1.

Other veterans like defensive end Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are still a force, while younger players like LB Alex Highsmith have begun to emerge.

It’s enough to make the Raiders offense break a sweat even with now having all of their weapons healthy.

Like the Patriots, though, the Steelers are a team with clear limitations that can be exploited.

It won’t be easy having to go on the road, but the Raiders can’t afford one more misstep if they want any chance of making the playoffs.

