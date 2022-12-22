Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense

On the surface, the Pittsburgh Steelers might seem like a decent but not great defense with currently ranking 13th in the NFL in points allowed.

It must be noted, though, that the return of linebacker TJ Watt has raised the overall level of play from the Steelers considerably.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was out since Week 1 due to injury before suiting back up in Week 10.

Since Watt’s been back, the Steelers are 4-2 and have given up more than 17 points just once in that six-game time span.

