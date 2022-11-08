Previewing the Horned Frogs with voice of TCU Football

In this week’s interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we preview Texas’ Massive Showdown against No. 4 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12), which will include ESPN’s GameDay, with the 24-year radio voice of the Horned Frogs Brian Estridge.

Estridge talks about how first-year Coach Sonny Dykes inherited a 5-7 team from former Coach Gary Patterson (who is now at Texas as a special assistant) and has the Horned Frogs undefeated and in contention for the College Football Playoff.

What will Gary Patterson’s impact be on this Saturday’s game? Estridge tells you what he thinks.

While Texas has struggled to hold onto leads in the second half of games, TCU has trailed in the second half of four games this season (at Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech) and found ways to win those games. Estridge tells you why he thinks TCU has had the resilience to win those games.

TCU has the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12, averaging 43.1 points per game, under Offensive Coordinator Garrett Rileythe Younger brother of USC Coach Lincoln Rileyand has gotten excellent quarterback play from Max Dugganarguably the Big 12 player of the year who leads the league in pass efficiency.

Estridge talks about the dynamic between Duggan and the TCU quarterback Chandler Morriswho won the job to start the season but lost the job to Duggan after suffering an injury in the opener at Colorado.

Estridge talks about the “patience” Riley has had when TCU has been trailing late in games, relying on running back Kendre Millerwho is averaging 112.1 yards per game rushing and has 12 rushing touchdowns.

Estridge provides an injury update on Quentin Johnston (6-4, 215), a former Texas commit, who is TCU’s leading receiver with 42 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns. While Johnston, who had 14 catches in a win over Kansas, draws a lot of attention, receiver Taye Barber has a better yards-per-catch average (19.6) than Johnston (15.5); and Darius Davis has more TD catches (5). Davis is also a big-time threat on returns with five punt returns for touchdowns, including an 82-yard return last week against Texas Tech, and one kick return for a TD.

Estridge identifies the key Playmakers on TCU’s defense, which is fifth in the Big 12 in points allowed, giving up 26.9 points per game, and is fifth in the league in run defense, giving up 145.9 yards per game on the ground.

Estridge talks about the importance of starters Dykes brought in through the transfer portal, such as center Alan Ali from SMU; cornerback Josh Newton from Louisiana-Monroe; weakside linebacker Johnny Hodges from Navy; and tight end Jared Wiley from Texas, who has four TD catches this season.

Estridge talks about the importance of Dykes hiring strength Coach Kaz Kazadi, who spent four years at SMU with Dykes; and about the importance of giving the players more of a voice; and the importance of having some key veteran leaders, such as Max Duggan.

