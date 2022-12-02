Previewing the BC High boys basketball team’s upcoming season

DORCHESTER — The start of a new season means a fresh start.

That’s especially true for the BC High boys basketball team this winter.

The Eagles are coming off an undefeated run to the Division 1 state title last season and graduated all five of their starters. But just because BC High has a new look this season, the goals don’t change.

BC High’s head Coach Bill Loughnane still keeps the same Mindset going into every season.

More:A dribble-by-dribble tour through BC High basketball’s run of perfection

“Every year it’s the same goals,” said Loughnane. “Make sure we’re better at the end of the year than we are at the beginning, be competitive in every game, make the tournament, and see where the chips fall.”

Last year, the Eagles exceeded those expectations. They finished with a flawless 25-0 record that was capped off with them hoisting up the MIAA Div. 1 state Championship Trophy with a 71-59 win over Newton North.

BC High head Coach Bill Loughnane during the Division 1 state title game against Newton North at Tsongas Center in Lowell on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Loughnane’s son, Mike, was one of those starters that are now gone. The 1,000-point scorer averaged 27.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while being named Catholic Conference MVP. He’s now spending a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy and committed to play at Davidson College in North Carolina.

The other players in last year’s starting five were Greg Cooper, Mahari Guerrier, William Doyle and Connor Strickland. BC High had 10 Seniors on the team last year. Guerrier, Cooper and Doyle were All-Scholastics last season.

