Previewing Kentucky basketball’s Unity Series game against HBCU Florida A&M

Well. 19 Kentucky men’s basketball hosts HBCU program Florida A&M as the Wildcats continue with the annual Unity Series on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

What is the Unity Series?

The Unity Series is a five-year men’s basketball partnership between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Since 2021, Kentucky hosts an annual game against a SWAC school. The games between Kentucky and SWAC programs “seek to raise awareness of the Missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.”

What does the Unity Series look like off the court?

The Unity Series provides educational opportunities for players off the court. In 2021, teams visited the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, learned about NIL resources and more.

💥: The top challengers to every Defending HBCU men’s basketball conference Champion

How to watch the 2022 Unity Series: No. 19 Kentucky vs. Florida A&M

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Unity Series:

🗓 Every HBCU men’s basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

Who are some players to watch?

Kentucky

C Oscar Tshiebwe

G Sahvir Wheeler

G Cason Wallace

G Antonio Reeves

Florida A&M

G Jordan Tillmon

F Jaylen Bates

G Jordan Chatman

G Byron Smith

SWAC: The SWAC is one of the early winners in men’s college basketball in 2022

How the schools match up

Kentucky is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll. Florida A&M is unranked. Here’s how the programs stack up based on this season’s results through Dec. 19.

Kentucky 2022 Stats Florida A&M 7-3 Record 2-7 Well. 19 AP Ranking NO 77.8 Points per game 54.9 64.0 Points allowed per game 73.4 41.4 Rebounds per game 34.2 34.6 Rebounds allowed per game 40.1 18.0 Assists per game 8.3 12.6 Turnovers per game 17.9 8.1 Steals per game 7.8 5.5 Blocks per game 3.4 45.4% Team field goal percentage 35.4% 38.1% Team three-point percentage 26.8% C Oscar Tshiebwe

15.1 ppg Leading scorer G Jordan Tillmon

10.0 ppg C Oscar Tshiebwe

13.6 rpg Leading rebounder F Jaylen Bates

7.1 rpg G Sahvir Wheeler

6.4 Apg Leading passer G Byron Smith

2.0 apg Antonio Reeves

45.3% shooting Leading three-point shooter G Hantz Louis-Jeune

46.7% shooting

HBCU HOOPS: Texas Southern can make HBCU basketball history with a March 1 win

Unity Series Legends

Beginning in 2022, Kentucky and the SWAC annually Honor Unity Series Legends. Each Unity Series Legend has a “history as a trailblazer in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

See the Unity Series Legends below:

Unity Series Legend School Date Inducted Reggie Warford Kentucky 2022 Clemon Johnson Florida A&M 2022

Unity Series history

Check out the results from the previous games in the Unity Series between Kentucky and the SWAC below: