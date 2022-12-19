Previewing Kentucky basketball’s Unity Series game against HBCU Florida A&M
Well. 19 Kentucky men’s basketball hosts HBCU program Florida A&M as the Wildcats continue with the annual Unity Series on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.
What is the Unity Series?
The Unity Series is a five-year men’s basketball partnership between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Since 2021, Kentucky hosts an annual game against a SWAC school. The games between Kentucky and SWAC programs “seek to raise awareness of the Missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.”
What does the Unity Series look like off the court?
The Unity Series provides educational opportunities for players off the court. In 2021, teams visited the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, learned about NIL resources and more.
How to watch the 2022 Unity Series: No. 19 Kentucky vs. Florida A&M
Here’s how to watch the 2022 Unity Series:
Who are some players to watch?
Kentucky
- C Oscar Tshiebwe
- G Sahvir Wheeler
- G Cason Wallace
- G Antonio Reeves
Florida A&M
- G Jordan Tillmon
- F Jaylen Bates
- G Jordan Chatman
- G Byron Smith
How the schools match up
Kentucky is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll. Florida A&M is unranked. Here’s how the programs stack up based on this season’s results through Dec. 19.
|Kentucky
|2022 Stats
|Florida A&M
|7-3
|Record
|2-7
|Well. 19
|AP Ranking
|NO
|77.8
|Points per game
|54.9
|64.0
|Points allowed per game
|73.4
|41.4
|Rebounds per game
|34.2
|34.6
|Rebounds allowed per game
|40.1
|18.0
|Assists per game
|8.3
|12.6
|Turnovers per game
|17.9
|8.1
|Steals per game
|7.8
|5.5
|Blocks per game
|3.4
|45.4%
|Team field goal percentage
|35.4%
|38.1%
|Team three-point percentage
|26.8%
|C Oscar Tshiebwe
15.1 ppg
|Leading scorer
|G Jordan Tillmon
10.0 ppg
|C Oscar Tshiebwe
13.6 rpg
|Leading rebounder
|F Jaylen Bates
7.1 rpg
|G Sahvir Wheeler
6.4 Apg
|Leading passer
|G Byron Smith
2.0 apg
|Antonio Reeves
45.3% shooting
|Leading three-point shooter
|G Hantz Louis-Jeune
46.7% shooting
Unity Series Legends
Beginning in 2022, Kentucky and the SWAC annually Honor Unity Series Legends. Each Unity Series Legend has a “history as a trailblazer in diversity, equity and inclusion.”
See the Unity Series Legends below:
|Unity Series Legend
|School
|Date Inducted
|Reggie Warford
|Kentucky
|2022
|Clemon Johnson
|Florida A&M
|2022
Unity Series history
Check out the results from the previous games in the Unity Series between Kentucky and the SWAC below:
|Date
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|December 7, 2021
|Kentucky
|Southern
|76-64