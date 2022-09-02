Previewing girls golf seasons for Hamilton, Liberty, Xavier

With the start of the new girls High School golf season, many top teams could contend for Championships this fall. The 2022 season will have much to offer, from renewed rivalries to, possibly, new champions.

Division I

Xavier Prep is looking to reclaim its spot at the top, something it secured seven of the last nine years in winning state championships.

Xavier head Coach Tui Selvaratnam is optimistic that her team will be able to return to form and capture another title, after falling short to eventual DI Champion Peoria Liberty last fall.

“The team wants it back. They are working hard towards it. We have all our returning players and new freshmen that will add into the mix. They will work hard and try to get it back,” Selvaratnam said.

Xavier only had one senior graduate last year and will have plenty of veteran leadership this year. Juniors Kate Hauptman and Jayden Jevnick will lead the team after having strong sophomore seasons, Selvaratnam said.

Liberty again is expected to stand in the way, along with Hamilton and Pinnacle, two other D-1 girls’ programs that have been strong in recent years.

Liberty High School's girls golf team. The Lions won their first Championship in school history this fall.

After coming out on top last year, Liberty is showing a revamped team it hopes will be able to maintain its competitive edge. The Lions lost their star player, Mattie Frick, who graduated and is now playing at the University of Illinois. Frick was a three-time All-Arizona selection by The Arizona Republic and helped her team take the title by placing second individually at the state championships last year.

