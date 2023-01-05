Previewing Boston’s games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters

The Boston Celtics have a key part of their 2022-23 schedule unfolding over the next week, particularly with rematches against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls on tap. How the Celtics respond to losses against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder may go a long way toward determining whether the Celtics break out of their slump longer term, with a Tilt with the Brooklyn Nets for perhaps what could be the top spot in the East Looming on January 12.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” linked up with Bulls Wire and Dallas Basketball editor Mike Mulford to talk about Boston’s tilts with the Mavs and Chicago, as well as the state of the MVP and All-Star starter race .

The foursome even touches on a potential Javonte Green reunion with the Celtics should the Bulls look to recoup some assets if their season continues to go sideways.

Powered by RedCircle

Check out the clip Embedded above to get up to speed on an important week for Boston, and where they stand in terms of All-Star starters as voting begins for the first round.

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Gallery Celtics at Thunder: Boston gets obliterated 150-117 in OKC









View

8 photos



Related

Celtics’ Glen Davis plays 2-on-2 with street ball Legend The Professor Celtics alum Bill Walton on Michael Jordan’s Greatness on 2KTV Boston Celtics Featured in NBA’s ‘best games of 2022’ compilation Will Jayson Tatum win MVP this season with the Boston Celtics? Boston’s Marcus Smart gets a West Virginia player T’d up from the stands of an Oklahoma State game Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long Accolades Races with Ethan Fuller

List Iconic Celtics center Robert Parish hated playing basketball as a teen









View

2 items



List Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022









View

10 items



List Robert Parish credits team-first play with the Boston Celtics of his era having so many Hall of Famers









View

3 items

