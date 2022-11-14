Previewing Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Maine

The Eagles have been able to squeak through their first few games to get them to 2-0 on the season with their next opponents being the Maine Blackbears.

Maine comes into Conte Forum 1-1 on the season after dropping their season opener against Nebraska, 79-66. They were then able to rebound from that loss with a cake-walk of a win against the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Not exactly the most impressive win, but a win nonetheless that puts them at their current record.

In a conference that has been dominated by UVM for the past few years, Maine continues to be a bottom dweller in the league table where they are projected to finish last in the conference this season. Makes sense based off of how they performed last year. The Black Bears finished an abysmal 6-23 overall and went just 3-15 in their conference.

Needless to say, I don’t exactly think a lot of energy needs to be exhausted in talking about this one. The Eagles have dominated the Black Bears having never lost to them in the four times they have faced off against them. Their is immense Talent differences between these two teams and I envision this being an opportunity to treat this contest as a tune-up game for Earl Grant and his team.

Currently, the Eagles are a tad banged up which may mean that we will see an uptick in minutes from a few more newcomers than we are used to seeing. As of this writing, Demarr Langford Jr, Prince Aligbe, Quinten Post and TJ Bickerstaff are hampered with injuries and their status for the game remains questionable. However, since this is not a high-octane type of game, this might be a good opportunity for Grant to let these players rest-up and recover and not try to risk his players getting even more hurt.

Overall, I think this is a game that the Eagles should win handily. The Talent differences will end up being too much for the Black Bears to handle and as long as the Eagles don’t shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers and lackadaisical defense, they should be able to walk out of Conte 3-0.

Prediction: Boston College 82 – Maine 62