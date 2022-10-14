Previewing Boston College Men’s Basketball for ’22-’23

Boston College men’s basketball will tip off in less than a month against Dartmouth on November 7th in Conte Forum. After head Coach Earl Grant finished the previous season 13-20, while finishing the season strong with two wins in the ACC tournament—and almost a third, expectations are starting to rise for a program that has laid dormant for over a decade. Will this finally be the season the Eagles get to the ACC tournament? And with a solid group of returning starters and exciting freshmen what is the actual ceiling for this season? Below is our preview.

2021-22 Record: 13-20 (6-14 ACC), lost to Miami in ACC Tournament (3rd round)

Incoming: Mason Madsen – G (Cincinnati), CJ Pena – F (Trevecca Nazarene), Prince Aligbe – F (Freshman), Chas Kelley – G (Freshman), Armani Mighty – C (Freshman) DJ Hand – G (Freshman)

outgoing: James Karnik (Graduation), Kanye Jones (Buffalo), Gianni Thompson (UMass), Brevin Galloway (Clemson), Justin Vander Baan (Lafayette)

4 questions that still need answering

1. Who steps up to be “the go to” player on offense?

Earl Grant has worked and drilled the importance of defense with his team, and especially at the end of last season that work was apparent on the court. However, BC still needs more consistency on the Offensive side of the ball, they finished 2021-22 146th in Ken Pom AdjO, and 322nd in scoring offense. They certainly have some scoring options with Jaeden Zackery showing later in the season he can be a threat, averaging 11.4 points per game over his final five. Or will it be Makai Ashton Langford, who led the Eagles in scoring in ’21-22 with 12.0ppg. If BC is going to take that next step, they are going to need to identify “the guy” who they can lean on to make a big bucket later in tight games.

2. How do the freshmen step in?

There has been much praise for the recruiting class of ’22, and rightfully so. The group includes two four star recruits (DJ Hand and Prince Aligbe), a defensive minded tough guard that seems to fit the culture that Grant is building (Chas Kelley) and a big Armani Mighty, who may be raw but is still intriguing. BC hasn’t had a solid bench in years, and depth has been a major issue with the program. How does Grant give these freshmen minutes, and who will play a bigger role in his rotation?

3. What about the starting five?

Luckily for the Eagles, this shouldn’t be that big of a question. BC is returning four out of their five starters from last year, with James Karnik graduating. Makai Ashton Langford, DeMarr LangfordZackery, and big Quinten Post should all hold on to their spots as starters heading into the season. That leaves one spot, and it looks like a two person battle, between returner TJ Bickerstaff and freshman Prince Aligbe. According to Jon Rothstein, it looks like the freshmen might have the leg up on the starting spot, but there is still loads of time between now and the start of the season.

4. How does Earl Grant manage bench?

Having depth is always a good thing, but finding minutes and a rotation will be a task for the staff as well. How the staff incorporates the Bickerstaff/Aligbe combo, where they choose to use Mason Madsen and his 38.4% three point shooting ability (which would have been good enough for 2nd on BC last year). And how will guards like Chas Kelley and DJ Hand earn minutes? There are lots of options heading into this season for the 2nd year head coach.

The X Factor: DeMarr Langford

When speaking during the ACC Media Kickoff this week, Earl Grant was asked this very question. He explained that his junior could be a major matchup problem for opposing defenses. BC can play Langford at the point, which at 6-5 can cause challenges, especially when he is paired with Zackery and Ashton-Langford. The Massachusetts native came alive for Boston College in the ACC tournament last year, averaging 13.66 points per game in the three matchups for the Eagles.

The Ceiling

If Boston College has the depth that it looks like they do on paper, and the players that they have continue to progress, it is reasonable to believe that they will take a step forward heading into this season. If the Eagles are going to make the NCAA tournament, they are going to need to start out strong in their out of conference schedule which features some Tricky games. George Mason, potentially Belmont, URI and of course Villanova will be tough outs for the Eagles. How the team actually looks against these teams should give us a better feel on how much progress the program has made in the past year. If BC goes out and pulls a bad loss like Albany, or loses to multiple OOC teams, the path to the tournament is going to be a lot tougher. But if they start ACC play with two losses or so, and look ready for conference play, they could very well be a Bubble team heading into March/April.

The Floor

While the optimism is bubbling around Boston College men’s basketball, there are still some concerns heading into this season. As mentioned above, their offense was one of the least effective in the country, which will make winning games against better opponents that much harder. In addition, BC isn’t the only team that has improved in the conference, so they will need to battle to move forward. If they can’t, stagnating is also a possibility.