PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer Hosts Saint Joseph’s Sunday

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne Women’s soccer team looks to begin conference play with two-straight wins as it takes on Saint Joseph’s Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live stats will be available.



SERIES BREAKDOWN

All-Time Series: Duquesne is 3-13-4 against Saint Joseph’s all-time.

First Meeting: Oct. 26, 1997 at SJU – SJU won, 1-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 at SJU – SJU won, 2-0 | Recap | Box Score

Streak: Duquesne, L5

QUICK HITS

Duquesne is 3-3 after a 3-2 home win over Rhode Island to begin conference play Thursday.

The Dukes are 2-2 at home this season.

Thursday’s win against URI was a thriller. Junior forward Jaime Araujo scored two goals while freshman forward Brianna Moore notched her first career goal.

scored two goals while freshman forward notched her first career goal. Duquesne’s first two wins this season were comeback wins, with the first one coming against Ohio in the Dukes’ season opener Aug. 18.

Araujo scored her first goal of the season at Youngstown State Aug. 25 and freshman midfielder Mackenzie Muir notched the game-winning goal in the 66th th – minute to clinch the win at YSU.

– minute to clinch the win at YSU. Senior midfielder Sarah Wilkinson and freshman forward Maya Matesa scored the two goals to give Duquesne the win against Ohio on Aug. 18, 2-1, in the home opener.

Matesa was named A-10 Rookie of the Week Aug. 22 for her performance in the first two games of the season.

It is believed that Duquesne has more true freshmen on its team than any other DI team in the Nation with 17.

The Dukes have nine players who have recorded a point so far through six games. Six of those players have been freshmen.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Neudorfer has recorded the third-most saves in the A-10 so far with 44. She has made at least five saves in every match this year. Her 12 saves against Rhode Island were a career high.

Freshman defender Lindsay Krafchick recorded her first career point with a beautiful assist against Rhode Island.

recorded her first career point with a beautiful assist against Rhode Island. Duquesne was picked to finish in 10th place by the league’s coaches, tied with George Washington, in the annual Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer preseason poll.

The Dukes return eight starters from the 2021 season, including five of their top six scorers.

Sophomore forward Emma Bundy led the team and ranked third in the A-10 with 1.33 points per game and 0.556 goals per game despite playing just nine games due to injury. She is still looking to get on the scoresheet in 2022.

Araujo, who also missed time due to injury last season, scored four times and had 10 points on the season. She has three goals and a team-leading seven points through six games so far.

Senior defender Ashley Rodriguez started all 16 games last year and tallied the most minutes on the team with 1,483. She scored two penalty kicks in 2021.

The Dukes averaged 1,188 goals per game last season, which ranked fifth in the A-10.

Duquesne ranked fourth in the A-10 with 6.00 shots on goal per game and fifth with 11.69 shots per game.

The team was disciplined in 2021, committing the second-least number of fouls in the conference with 129.

DUQUESNE HEAD COACH AL ALVINE (Robert Morris ’92)

Al Alvine is in his 11 th season as the head coach of the Dukes in 2022.

season as the head coach of the Dukes in 2022. The Dukes’ all-time winningest Coach boasts a record of 73-85-22 on the Bluff and 36-48-10 in Atlantic 10 play. His career mark stands at 203-149-40.

Alvine inherited a three-win team prior to the 2012 season and quadrupled that total in four years.

They set a program record with 12 victories in 2015 – which included the program’s first-ever A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

His teams have totaled 11 or more wins three times during his tenure.

Alvine has coached four First-Team and three Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 picks, including 2017 A-10 Midfielder of the Year Linnea Faccenda.

He was named the fifth head Coach in Duquesne Women’s soccer history on December 29, 2011.

Alvine came to the Bluff after spending five seasons as head coach at California University of Pennsylvania, where he went 72-28-11 – including a 38-2-6 mark over his final two seasons with the Vulcans.

SCOUTING THE HAWKS (ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS)

Saint Joseph’s is 1-5-3 and is coming off a 0-0 draw against Richmond Thursday.

The Hawks have tied in three of their past four games. Their Lone win came against Farleigh Dickinson, 3-0.

Sophomore forward Jiselle Daniels and junior midfielder Natalie Nevins lead the team with five points each.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti has started all nine games in net this season.

Saint Joseph’s was picked to finish seventh in the A-10.

The Hawks return nine starters and 18 letter winners in 2022.

SJU went 6-12-2 and lost in the A-10 semifinals last season.

Jess Mannella is in her 22ndn.d season as the Women’s soccer Coach in 2022. She has an overall record of 182-197-47 and a 92-100-27 mark in conference play.

FOLLOW THE DUKES

For the latest news and updates for Duquesne Women’s soccer, follow @DuqWSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.