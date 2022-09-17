PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer Hosts Saint Joseph’s Sunday
PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne Women’s soccer team looks to begin conference play with two-straight wins as it takes on Saint Joseph’s Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live stats will be available.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
- All-Time Series: Duquesne is 3-13-4 against Saint Joseph’s all-time.
- First Meeting: Oct. 26, 1997 at SJU – SJU won, 1-0
- Last Meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 at SJU – SJU won, 2-0 | Recap | Box Score
- Streak: Duquesne, L5
QUICK HITS
- Duquesne is 3-3 after a 3-2 home win over Rhode Island to begin conference play Thursday.
- The Dukes are 2-2 at home this season.
- Thursday’s win against URI was a thriller. Junior forward Jaime Araujo scored two goals while freshman forward Brianna Moore notched her first career goal.
- Duquesne’s first two wins this season were comeback wins, with the first one coming against Ohio in the Dukes’ season opener Aug. 18.
- Araujo scored her first goal of the season at Youngstown State Aug. 25 and freshman midfielder Mackenzie Muir notched the game-winning goal in the 66thth– minute to clinch the win at YSU.
- Senior midfielder Sarah Wilkinson and freshman forward Maya Matesa scored the two goals to give Duquesne the win against Ohio on Aug. 18, 2-1, in the home opener.
- Matesa was named A-10 Rookie of the Week Aug. 22 for her performance in the first two games of the season.
- It is believed that Duquesne has more true freshmen on its team than any other DI team in the Nation with 17.
- The Dukes have nine players who have recorded a point so far through six games. Six of those players have been freshmen.
- Sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Neudorfer has recorded the third-most saves in the A-10 so far with 44. She has made at least five saves in every match this year. Her 12 saves against Rhode Island were a career high.
- Freshman defender Lindsay Krafchick recorded her first career point with a beautiful assist against Rhode Island.
- Duquesne was picked to finish in 10th place by the league’s coaches, tied with George Washington, in the annual Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer preseason poll.
- The Dukes return eight starters from the 2021 season, including five of their top six scorers.
- Sophomore forward Emma Bundy led the team and ranked third in the A-10 with 1.33 points per game and 0.556 goals per game despite playing just nine games due to injury. She is still looking to get on the scoresheet in 2022.
- Araujo, who also missed time due to injury last season, scored four times and had 10 points on the season. She has three goals and a team-leading seven points through six games so far.
- Senior defender Ashley Rodriguez started all 16 games last year and tallied the most minutes on the team with 1,483. She scored two penalty kicks in 2021.
- The Dukes averaged 1,188 goals per game last season, which ranked fifth in the A-10.
- Duquesne ranked fourth in the A-10 with 6.00 shots on goal per game and fifth with 11.69 shots per game.
- The team was disciplined in 2021, committing the second-least number of fouls in the conference with 129.
DUQUESNE HEAD COACH AL ALVINE (Robert Morris ’92)
- Al Alvine is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Dukes in 2022.
- The Dukes’ all-time winningest Coach boasts a record of 73-85-22 on the Bluff and 36-48-10 in Atlantic 10 play. His career mark stands at 203-149-40.
- Alvine inherited a three-win team prior to the 2012 season and quadrupled that total in four years.
- They set a program record with 12 victories in 2015 – which included the program’s first-ever A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.
- His teams have totaled 11 or more wins three times during his tenure.
- Alvine has coached four First-Team and three Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 picks, including 2017 A-10 Midfielder of the Year Linnea Faccenda.
- He was named the fifth head Coach in Duquesne Women’s soccer history on December 29, 2011.
- Alvine came to the Bluff after spending five seasons as head coach at California University of Pennsylvania, where he went 72-28-11 – including a 38-2-6 mark over his final two seasons with the Vulcans.
SCOUTING THE HAWKS (ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS)
- Saint Joseph’s is 1-5-3 and is coming off a 0-0 draw against Richmond Thursday.
- The Hawks have tied in three of their past four games. Their Lone win came against Farleigh Dickinson, 3-0.
- Sophomore forward Jiselle Daniels and junior midfielder Natalie Nevins lead the team with five points each.
- Junior goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti has started all nine games in net this season.
- Saint Joseph’s was picked to finish seventh in the A-10.
- The Hawks return nine starters and 18 letter winners in 2022.
- SJU went 6-12-2 and lost in the A-10 semifinals last season.
- Jess Mannella is in her 22ndn.d season as the Women’s soccer Coach in 2022. She has an overall record of 182-197-47 and a 92-100-27 mark in conference play.
