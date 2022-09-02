PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer Finishes Road Trip with Saturday Contest at Quinnipiac
ORONO, Maine – The University of Maine Women’s soccer team will return to the pitch with a non-conference road contest this Saturday, September 3, when they take on the Bobcats of Quinnipiac University. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 pm.
GAME INFORMATION
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
TIME: 12:00 p.m
SITE: Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium – Hamden, Connecticut
2022 RECORDS: Maine 3-0-1, Quinnipiac 2-1-0
VIDEO: ESPN+
LIVE STATS: gobobcats.com
TWITTER: @MaineWSoccer
The Series
Since 2014, the Black Bears are 1-2 against the Bobcats, while losing last year’s match-up in Orono, 4-1.
Black Bears Notes and Notables
- The Flagship is looking to get back into the Playoffs for the 14thth time in the last 20 seasons. Maine is led by four Seniors and eight Graduate students.
- Susannah Gaines scored two goals in Wednesday night’s contest. Kira Kutzinski’s three saves helped propel the Black Bears to a 3-1 record.
- Birte Speck (Player of the Week), Madison Michaud (Rookie of the Week), and Jordan Pinette (Rookie of the Week) have all won Awards over the past two weeks.
- Sophomore Abby Kraemer led the Black Bears in points during the 2021 season with a total of 11 during her rookie campaign. Graduate student Emma Donovan and junior Delaney LaBonte each scored two goals last season.
A Bit About the Bobcats
- Quinnipiac is coming off a 13-5-1 season, which saw them fall in the Championship of the MAAC tournament.
- Three of the Bobcats top five scorers – Markela Bejleri, Courtney Chochol, and Olivia Kudrikow- from 2021 return in 2022.
- Sofia Lospinoso will return in net after posting a 0.74 GAA and 0.763 save percentage over her 13 Appearances last season.
-UMaine-