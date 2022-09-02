PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer Finishes Road Trip with Saturday Contest at Quinnipiac

ORONO, Maine – The University of Maine Women’s soccer team will return to the pitch with a non-conference road contest this Saturday, September 3, when they take on the Bobcats of Quinnipiac University. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 pm.

GAME INFORMATION

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 12:00 p.m

SITE: Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium – Hamden, Connecticut

2022 RECORDS: Maine 3-0-1, Quinnipiac 2-1-0

VIDEO: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: gobobcats.com

TWITTER: @MaineWSoccer

The Series

Since 2014, the Black Bears are 1-2 against the Bobcats, while losing last year’s match-up in Orono, 4-1.

Black Bears Notes and Notables

time in the last 20 seasons. Maine is led by four Seniors and eight Graduate students. Susannah Gaines scored two goals in Wednesday night’s contest. Kira Kutzinski’s three saves helped propel the Black Bears to a 3-1 record.

scored two goals in Wednesday night’s contest. three saves helped propel the Black Bears to a 3-1 record. Birte Speck (Player of the Week), Madison Michaud (Rookie of the Week), and Jordan Pinette (Rookie of the Week) have all won Awards over the past two weeks.

Sophomore Abby Kraemer led the Black Bears in points during the 2021 season with a total of 11 during her rookie campaign. Graduate student Emma Donovan and junior Delaney LaBonte each scored two goals last season.

A Bit About the Bobcats

Quinnipiac is coming off a 13-5-1 season, which saw them fall in the Championship of the MAAC tournament.

Three of the Bobcats top five scorers – Markela Bejleri, Courtney Chochol, and Olivia Kudrikow- from 2021 return in 2022.

Sofia Lospinoso will return in net after posting a 0.74 GAA and 0.763 save percentage over her 13 Appearances last season.

-UMaine-