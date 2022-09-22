PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Quickly Return to the Tee

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs are right back on the road this weekend at Vanderbilt. The Women’s golf collective began the week in Knoxville at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. Now they’re on the tee starting Friday at the 3-day, 54-hole Mason Rudolph Championships.

Coach Colette Murray ‘s travel party consists of six. Southern Conference Golfer of the Week Dorota Zalewska is joined in the starting lineup by Beatriz Barrios , Kera Healey , Megan Docherty and Carolina Hortian . Nieves Martin gets her first rounds with the group playing as an individual this weekend.

“We love coming to this event,” Coach Colette Murray stated. “It gives our players an opportunity to see the best teams and individuals in the country/world. They can see how they stack up against the elite in college golf. We like this golf course and hope to three good numbers up as a team. “

Zalewska is off to a great start averaging 70.17 strokes per round. The more than 2.25 better than her school-record 72.53 last season. It includes five par or better rounds with four cards in the 60s. That’s two off Emily McLennan’s (2013-16) season record set in 2015-16. It also gives Zalewska nine for her career which is one off McLennan’s record mark.

Not to be lost is the start Barrios is on. She is back after missing last spring and is second on the Ledger in scoring (72.33) with two consistent performances shooting 216 (E) in New Orleans and 218 (+5) in Knoxville this week. All six of her cards range from 70-75 with three par or better 18s in six rounds.

Healey is impressing while making the transition as a college freshman from South Africa to the US She had her first under par Collegiate card on Monday this week with a 1-under 70 to open the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. Docherty posted her best round of the season on Tuesday finishing with a 73 helping the Squad to its lowest 18 of the early going, 286. That’s the same tally as the final round of the 2021 event with a more veteran-laden quintet.

Hortian is back in the lineup this weekend. Her best score vs. par last season was at the Mason Rudolph with a 2 under final 18 (70) and 7 over total (223). Martin is getting her first holes as a Moc. She’s in the field as an individual and is playing directly in front of her teammates on Friday. The sophomore transferred this summer from Oklahoma.

Friday start is at 10:35 am, on the 10th hole with Martin. The 5-person team follows in 10-minute intervals paired with Georgia Southern and LSU. Live scoring is linked above.

Mason Rudolph Championships

Sept. 23-25 ​​(Fri.-Sun) | 54 holes (18 per day)

Lineup

Dorota Zalewska (70.17), Beatriz Barrios (72.33), Kera Healey (75.33), Megan Docherty (76.83), Carolina Hortian (78.67), Nieves Martin (Ind.)

Course

Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course | Par 72 of 6,449 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Denver, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Vanderbilt & Washington

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2008: 13th, 308-292-302=902 | T35, Emma de Groot, 76-74-73=223

2012: 14th, 311-317-310=938 | T28, Jordan Britt, 75-80-74=229

2014: 7th, 291-300-204=895 | T13, Emily McLennan, 71-73-76=220

2016: 5th, 292-295-292=879 | T15, Cristina Perez, 76-70-72=218

2017: 12th, 292-293-297=882 | T40, Megan Woods, 72-73-73=218

2018: 14th, 299-300=599 | T15, Monica San Juan 70-73=143

2019: 10th, 292-304-297=893 | T14, Esme Hamilton 72-76-70=218

2021: 15th, 299-295-291=885 | T44, Esme Hamilton 72-73-75=220

Live Scoring

Golfstat

