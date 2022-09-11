PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Opens Season in New Orleans

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf team gets 2022-23 underway Monday at the Green Wave Fall Classic. The 14-team field faces a Mocs Squad that starts out with four Returners and a freshman in the lineup.

Senior Dorota Zalewska leads the way. She won two of her final three events in the spring as well as the Polish and German Amateurs this summer. Zalewska set the school record for scoring average last season (72.53).

Junior Beatriz Barrios and sophomores Megan Docherty and Carolina Hortian navigated a six-player-for four spots Qualifying tour of Chattanooga’s top courses. They are joined by freshman Kera Healey who led all qualifiers.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while now,” Coach Colette Murray shared. “This is a special group of young women who are excited and eager to play. We have a good schedule. We have good depth. We have competition within the group and a positive culture throughout.

“It is a good time to be a part of Chattanooga golf.”

Monday’s 36-hole day is a 9 am, Eastern time shotgun start. The ladies begin on holes 10-13 paired with Little Rock and Incarnate Word. The final 18 concludes the event on Tuesday.

Green Wave Fall Classic

Sept. 12-13 (Mon-Tue) | New Orleans, La.

Lineup

Dorota Zalewska

Kera Healey

Megan Docherty

Carolina Hortian

Beatriz Barrios

Course

Bayou Oaks at City Park | Par 72 | 6,158 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word, Little Rock, LSU, Mercer, Nebraska, UNC Asheville, Northern Colorado, Sam Houston, Seattle, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

History

First entry in the event

Live Scoring

Golfstat

