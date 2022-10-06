PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Heads West for Next Opportunity

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs head to the tee this weekend at the Ron Moore Invitational in Denver, Colo. It starts Friday with the first of three rounds played through Sunday.

It’s a 5-person lineup for Coach Colette Murray . It’s led by senior Dorota Zalewska who is joined in the starting lineup by Beatriz Barrios , Kera Healey , Megan Docherty and Carolina Hortian . That Quintet gets a totally different look with a long, 6700-yard University of Denver Golf Club awaiting.

“I feel like we have had a number of really productive and positive practice days,” Murray began. “We aren’t familiar with this golf course so it will be a new Adventure for us all. It’s a long course but with the elevation change, I hope it doesn’t take us long to adjust and figure it out.

“We’re excited to get back on the road and compete again.”

Zalewska is averaging 70.00 strokes per round. That’s more than 2.5 strokes better than her school-record 72.53 last season. She’s 15 under so far with eight par or better rounds and five cards in the 60s. Her next round in the 60s ties Emily McLennan’s (2013-16) season record and breaks the tie with McLennan for the career mark of 10.

Barrios is also off to an impressive start. She’s averaging 73.56 strokes per round which is less than a quarter of a shot shy of the former program record Zalewska broke of 73.34 by Esme Hamilton in 2020-21.

Healey is getting her collegiate career off to a good start. She has a 75.44 average. Hortian has a 76.00 and is coming off tying her best 54-hole score of 220 at Vandy. Docherty is just behind her at 76.11. She tied Zalewska for the low round of the season with a 4-under 68 in round two at the Mason Rudolph. The group finished sixth in a power-packed field.

Ron Moore Invitational

October 7-9 (Fri.-Sun) | 54 holes (18 per day)

Lineup

Dorota Zalewska (70.00), Beatriz Barrios (73.56), Kera Healey (75.44), Carolina Hortian (76.00), Megan Docherty (76.11)

Course

University of Denver Golf Club | Par 72 | 6,756 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Colorado State, Delaware, Denver, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Iowa, UIW, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Xavier & Wyoming

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

First Entry

