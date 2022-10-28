Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers | NBA.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) close out their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4).

Minnesota took down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, 134-122. Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench for the squad, tallying 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 34 points and became the youngest player ever to reach 400 made three-pointers.

Los Angeles is on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Denver Nuggets 110-99 on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis was the Lakers’ leading scorer of the game with 22 points alongside 14 rebounds, while Lebron James had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season, and they won’t meet again until March 3rd2023 in Los Angeles.

What: Wolves vs. Lakers

Wolves vs. Lakers When: 7pm CT, October 27

7pm CT, October 27 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report: