Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers | NBA.com
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) close out their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4).
Minnesota took down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, 134-122. Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench for the squad, tallying 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 34 points and became the youngest player ever to reach 400 made three-pointers.
Los Angeles is on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Denver Nuggets 110-99 on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis was the Lakers’ leading scorer of the game with 22 points alongside 14 rebounds, while Lebron James had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
This is the first meeting between the two teams this season, and they won’t meet again until March 3rd2023 in Los Angeles.
- What: Wolves vs. Lakers
- When: 7pm CT, October 27
- Where: Target Center
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: 830 WCCO
Current Status Report:
- Wolves: Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms) is QUESTIONABLE. Luka Garza (G-League Two-Way) and Josh Minott (G-League On Assignment) are OUT.
- Lakers: LeBron James (Left Foot Soreness) is PROBABLE. Anthony Davis (Low Back Tightness), and Russell Westbrook (Left Hamstring Soreness) are QUESTIONABLE. Thomas Bryant (Left UCL Repair), Dennis Schroder (Right UCL Repair), Scotty Pippen Jr. (G-League Two-Way), and Cole Swider (G-League Two-Way) are OUT.