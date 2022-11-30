Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies | NBA.com
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11) return to Target Center for a three-game home stint and begin it by taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) on Wednesday night.
Minnesota came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, 142-127. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 29 points, while Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench with 23 points and five rebounds.
Memphis is on a two-game winning streak after defeating the New York Knicks on Sunday night, 127-123. And Morant earned a triple-double in the competition with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Steven Adams recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
This is the second Matchup between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies, and they won’t meet again until Friday, January 27th at Target Center.
- What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies
- When: 7:00pm CT, November 30
- Where: Target Center
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: 830 WCCO
Current Status Report:
- Wolves: Jaden McDaniels (Illness) is QUESTIONABLE. Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf; Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder; Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf; Strain) are OUT.
- Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Right Thigh; Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Jake LaRavia (Left Foot; Soreness) is DOUBTFUL. Desmond Bane (Right Big Toe; Sprain), Danny Green (Left Knee; Surgery Recovery), and Ziaire Williams (Right Patellar; Tendinitis) are OUT.