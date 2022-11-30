Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies | NBA.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11) return to Target Center for a three-game home stint and begin it by taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) on Wednesday night.

Minnesota came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, 142-127. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 29 points, while Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench with 23 points and five rebounds.

Memphis is on a two-game winning streak after defeating the New York Knicks on Sunday night, 127-123. And Morant earned a triple-double in the competition with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Steven Adams recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

This is the second Matchup between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies, and they won’t meet again until Friday, January 27th at Target Center.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Wolves vs. Grizzlies When: 7:00pm CT, November 30

7:00pm CT, November 30 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report: