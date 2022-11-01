Preview: Wolves at Suns | NBA.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) head to The Valley on Tuesday night to take on the Phoenix Suns (5-1) at Footprint Center.

Minnesota fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, 107-98. Center Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a game-high 26 points, with 15 points in the first quarter alone. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards had 18 points, while teammates Rudy Gobert and Taurean Prince each had nine.

Phoenix is ​​on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, 124-109. Devin Booker put up 30 points in the competition, while Cameron Johnson had 19 points, and Jock Landale had 16 points.

This is the first meeting between the Timberwolves and Suns this season, and the first time facing the Phoenix since adding former Minnesota guard Josh Okogie to their roster during free agency. The two teams will face each other again on Wednesday, November 9th at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Suns

Wolves at Suns When: 9pm CT, November 1

9pm CT, November 1 Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Watch: TNT

TNT Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report: