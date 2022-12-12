Preview: Wolves At Blazers | NBA.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) get a chance at revenge when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (14-12) again on Monday night.

In the defeat to Portland on Saturday night, Anthony Edwards left the way with 26 points, while D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert each had 24 points. In the game, Anthony Edwards hit his 450th career made three-point field goal, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach 450 made three-pointers.

On Saturday, Portland’s Damian Lillard had 36 points and eight assists while teammate Anfernee Simons had 31 of his own.

This marks the second of three contests between these two, with the third and final matchup taking place on January 4th at Target Center.

When: 9:00pm CT, December 12

Watch: Bally Sports North

Current Status Report: