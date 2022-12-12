Preview: Wolves At Blazers | NBA.com
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) get a chance at revenge when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (14-12) again on Monday night.
In the defeat to Portland on Saturday night, Anthony Edwards left the way with 26 points, while D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert each had 24 points. In the game, Anthony Edwards hit his 450th career made three-point field goal, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach 450 made three-pointers.
On Saturday, Portland’s Damian Lillard had 36 points and eight assists while teammate Anfernee Simons had 31 of his own.
This marks the second of three contests between these two, with the third and final matchup taking place on January 4th at Target Center.
When: 9:00pm CT, December 12
Watch: Bally Sports North
Current Status Report:
- Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) is DOUBTFUL. Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT.
- Blazers: Drew Eubanks (Right Hip; Contusion), Josh Hart (Left Ankle; Sprain), and Justise Winslow (Right Groin Soreness) are PROBABLE. Nassir Little (Right Femoral Head Impaction; Fracture), Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) are OUT.