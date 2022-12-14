Preview: Wizards start West Coast road trip Wednesday in Denver

The Wizards (11-17) hit the road for a six-game West Coast road trip, starting with a tough game in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (16-10) on Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know.

WHERE: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

WHEN: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & The Wizards App

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain — questionable)

Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness — out)

Monte Morris (left groin soreness — questionable)

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain — out)

Anthony Gill (left heel contusion — questionable)

Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness — questionable)

NUGGETS:

Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture — out)

Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain — out)

KYLE KUZMA’S OFFENSIVE PLAY

The month of December hasn’t been kind to the Wizards so far, but the same can’t be said for Kyle Kuzma and his Offensive play. He’s been Sensational this month, averaging nearly 24 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 42.6% shooting from 3-point range to go along with seven rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Bradley Beal has missed nearly all of the last five games for the Wizards due to a hamstring strain he suffered three minutes into the game against the Lakers on December 4, and the Wizards have needed someone to step in for Beal offensively.

No one can completely replicate what Beal brings to the court when he’s healthy, but Kuzma is doing as good of a job as anyone could expect. He’s creating out of the pick-and-roll, pushing the ball in transition, getting to the rim, and spacing the floor.

Kuzma has been hot lately, and the Wizards will need him to keep performing at a high level in Denver if they want to steal a win.

MAKING LIFE TOUGH IS NIKOLA JOKIC

The Nuggets have the reigning back-to-back MVP on their team in superstar center Nikola Jokic. He’s the engine that drives their team and is arguably the best player in the NBA. The Nuggets’ success begins and ends with him.

Jokic’s basketball IQ and skill set make him a tough guy to slow down. This season, he’s averaging 23.8 points per game on 62% shooting from the field to go along with 10.1 rebounds and a career-high 9.1 assists. When Jokic isn’t beating you with his own shot, he’s creating high-percentage looks for the rest of his teammates.

But still, Jokic is human, and there are ways to make things tougher on him. For example, bumping him off his spots is a good way to keep him off balance, and keeping him out of the paint is a good way to make it more difficult for him to impact the game with his scoring. Those things are easier said than done, but they’re important when trying to outlast the Nuggets.

Led by Jokic, the Nuggets have one of the best all-around offenses in the NBA. They’re first in 3-point percentage, second in assists, third in Offensive rating, and third in true shooting percentage.

Jokic is certainly a big part of all of that, but it’s also the way other guys play off of him that makes this team so dangerous. That means all five Wizards on the court need to be locked in on defense. If one defender falls asleep, the Nuggets will make them pay. If there’s a miscommunication, the Nuggets will make them pay. If they don’t hustle back in transition, the Nuggets will make them pay.