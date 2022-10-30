Preview: Wizards look to rebound Sunday in Boston

After a tough loss Friday evening to the Pacers, the Wizards now have a 3-2 record and are looking to get back to winning. With a tough matchup against the Celtics, it won’t be easy. Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

WHEN: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 980 AM & The Wizards App

WIZARDS:

Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain — out)

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain — out)

CELTICS:

Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness — questionable)

Danilo Gallinari (left knee — out)

Robert Williams III (left knee surgery — out)

In Friday night’s loss to Indiana, the defense was a major cause of concern for Washington. In the first quarter, they gave up eight deep balls which led to 36 points for Indiana. The second quarter was even worse, as Washington gave up 39 more points, totaling 75 at the half. It’s almost impossible to give up that many first-half points and remain competitive in the game.

The Wizards did a nice job upping the intensity level in the second half, especially on defense, but they couldn’t sustain a run long enough to regain the lead.

It will be interesting to see how the Wizards respond defensively against one of the best teams in the league, the Celtics. If they play with the same level of intensity fans saw in the second half against the Pacers, they’ll be in good shape.

The Celtics are a Matchup Nightmare when it comes to Talent on the wings. They have two of the best wing scorers in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Those two are averaging a combined 58 points per game and can do it from all three levels of the court.

Deni Avdija will certainly have a tough difficult night ahead of him as he’s drawn the toughest wing assignment in each game thus far. Along with him, the Wizards will need Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, and Rui Hachimura to all step up their defensive game on the perimeter. And when things break down, it’ll be on Kristaps Porzingis to protect the rim.

If the Wizards can control the Celtics’ wings, they’ll have a shot to win the game.

JOHNNY DAVIS’ IMPROVEMENT

With Delon Wright sidelined with a hamstring injury, Rookie guard Johnny Davis got his first real rotation minutes against the Pacers. They checked in Midway through the first quarter and saw about six minutes of first-half action.

It’s a tough position for a rookie to be thrust into a meaningful role. It takes time for guys to get used to the speed of the NBA. Wizards head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. didn’t sound worried about Davis’ slow start.

“[It was a] decent stretch,” said Unseld Jr. “I think he’s just got to get his feet wet and get in more of a rhythm.”

Fans will likely see Davis in a more inclusive role going forward while Wright rehabs his injury. Keep an eye on his confidence and aggression as he gets more and more comfortable on an NBA floor.

After the game, Beal expressed his confidence in Davis.