Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday

The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

WHEN: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain — out)

Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness — questionable)

Monte Morris (right ankle soreness — questionable)

HORNETS:

LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain — out)

Cody Martin (left knee procedure — out)

Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain — questionable)

Mark Williams (left ankle sprain — questionable)

COREY KISPERT KEEPING THE OFFENSE FLOWING

Corey Kispert’s growth in his sophomore season has been noteworthy. He’s shooting the lights out from deep, moving off the ball, Defending with confidence, and finishing around the rim when it’s necessary. Above all, he looks incredibly comfortable on an NBA floor, and that’s a sight for Wizards fans to behold.

In eight games this season, he’s averaging nine points on .565/.464/.875 shooting splits. That’s remarkable efficiency.

The nice thing about Kispert’s game is even when he isn’t knocking down threes, the mere threat his jump shot imposes on the opposing defense opens up looks for everyone else.

The Wizards’ offense has struggled at times this season, often finding itself stagnant. Kispert is a guy that shifts things in the opposite direction. He cuts to the rim, comes off screens, and keeps the floor spaced.

In his last four games, Kispert is averaging over 12 points on 18-of-26 shooting from the field and 11-of-16 shooting from deep. If he can stay hot, the Wizards’ offense will have a good chance of out-pacing the Hornets.

The Hornets have struggled offensively this season. They’re 28th in the league in Offensive rating at a meager 106.7. A lot of this is due to them fighting the injury bug. Their best Offensive player, LaMelo Ball, has only appeared in three games thus far and will not play on Sunday night.

Washington has been solid on defense this year, currently sitting at seventh in the league in defensive rating at 110.2. For this team, a lot of its offense comes from its defense. They are at their best offensively when they’re running in transition and playing with pace. It’s much easier to do that when they’re getting stops on defense.

The Hornets will be without Ball again tonight, which means the Wizards’ defense will have an opportunity to apply pressure early and put the clamps on, hopefully leading to a nice Offensive output as well.

BRADLEY BEAL 3-POINT VOLUME

This season, Beal is averaging 4.8 3-point attempts per game, his fewest since the 2014-15 season.

Some of that is certainly him working his way back from injury over the offseason and finding his familiarity with the game again. Another part of it is Offensive production from other guys. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been nice contributors from the Perimeter this season.

Beal has played two games since his bout of COVID, and in those two games, he shot 7-of-13 from deep — upping his average of both makes and attempts.