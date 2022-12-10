Preview: Wizards host Clippers in DC in Saturday night Showdown

On Saturday night, the Wizards host the Clippers at 7 pm at Capital One Arena, playing in the second game of a road-home back-to-back and looking to put an end to a stretch of five consecutive losses. Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

WHEN: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

Clippers:

Reggie Jackson (rest — out)

Terance Mann (head; concussion protocol — questionable)

Norman Powell (left groin strain — out)

LIMITING KAWHI LEONARD AND PAUL GEORGE

It’s no secret that the combination of Leonard and George is the engine that makes this Clippers Squad go. They’re a deep team with a loaded bench, but they’re led by their two All-NBA level wings.

Leonard has been struggling with injuries and is still trying to find his footing this season, but he’s looked more and more like himself as the season wears on. George is playing to his usual standard — scoring from all three levels of the floor and defending at a high level. In order for the Wizards’ defense to be successful tonight, they’ll have to do everything they can to slow those two guys down.

FINDING OFFENSE WITHOUT BRADLEY BEAL

As Beal continues to recover from his strained hamstring, the Wizards will have to find ways to keep their offense engaged for all 48 minutes. Fans have seen it in stretches with guys like Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and Corey Kispert exploding for a few possessions at a time, but the team has struggled to put together four consecutive quarters of high-level offense without Beal.

It all starts with paint touches. This is a team that thrives when they can get someone with two feet in the paint and make reads from there. Whether it’s going to work down low, hitting cutters, or kicking out for spot-up threes, paint touches are crucial for an offense without its best scorer.

Look for Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Monte Morris, and Jordan Goodwin to do everything they can to generate paint touches.

Former Wizards point guard John Wall is having a wonderful season for the Clippers. At this stage of his career, he’s taken on a role as the reserve point guard, and he’s done so in effective fashion. The Clippers are a team with Championship aspirations, and having a deep bench is crucial for them to reach their goals. Wall has been a big part of that, averaging nearly 13 points in 22 minutes per game. He may be in a different stage of his career, but he’s still a guy that can get downhill in a hurry and stun defenses with his speed and ball skills.

With starting point guard Reggie Jackson out tonight due to rest, it’s likely Wall will get his first start with the Clippers. Slowing him down will be a key focal point for the Wizards’ defense.