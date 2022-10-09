Preview: Wizards face Hornets in third preseason tune-up

After a long trip to Japan where the Wizards battled the Warriors in two preseason games, the Wizards are back stateside and are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their third preseason game.

WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

WHEN: 7 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 980 AM & The Wizards App

Here are three things to watch for in the preseason Showdown between the Wizards and the Hornets.

BEAL ENTERS HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The Wizards will be without All-NBA guard Bradley Beal for Monday night’s exhibition matchup with the Hornets. The team announced on Sunday afternoon that Beal entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, would miss Monday’s game and “will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines.”

Washington has struggled offensively to start the preseason. In their two-game trip to Japan, they shot 36 percent from the field and 21 percent from deep. For the Wizards to win games, those numbers will have to improve, but there’s no need to worry this early in the preseason. With all that goes into refining and executing an NBA offense, two preseason games on the other side of the world don’t necessarily reflect where the team is at that end of the court.

Who knows why the shots weren’t going down in Japan? Jet lag, shaking off the rust of the offseason, the unfamiliar feeling of the bigger arena, or even just simply a couple of cold games.

“If you’re looking just by the numbers, [the 3-point shooting’s] not good,” Wizards head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after practice last week. “But we played almost a full game, an intrasquad scrimmage [during practice]and we shot the ball exceptionally well…I like where we are today, but if you factor in the first two games, we’ve got a lot to improve upon.”

The most important aspect of preseason every year is team chemistry. After a full offseason, there are always new additions to the team. Over the summer, guys were traded, signed in free agency, drafted, and returned from injury. Now is the time they get to take the court together and work on their hoops chemistry before the games start counting towards the season standings.

The Wizards made a lot of roster changes this offseason, and it will take time for them to develop as a unit. That’s what makes these preseason games so important. They have a new starting point guard in Monte Morris. A healthy Beal, Rui Hachimura, and Kristaps Porzingis. A have a new dynamic wing in Will Barton. And another year with the versatile Kyle Kuzma. All they need to do now is make it all click.

Fans have heard the coaching staff and players stress chemistry over and over ahead of the 2022-23 season, but real game action together is the only way for fans to see the progress.