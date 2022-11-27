Preview: Wizards aim to bounce back in Boston on Sunday

After putting together a nice stretch of wins, the Wizards have lost two in a row thanks to a tough road stint in Miami. Now, they’ll look to bounce back in Boston as they face a dynamic but shorthanded Celtics squad. Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

WHEN: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain — out)

Monte Morris (right ankle soreness — questionable)

Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness — questionable)

Johnny Davis (right groin soreness — questionable)

Kyle Kuzma (low back pain — questionable)

CELTICS:

Danilo Gallinari (left knee; ACL repair — out)

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain — out)

Robert Williams III (left knee surgery — out)

GETTING KRISTAPS PORZINGIS GOING EARLY

Kristaps Porzingis is having an excellent season for the Wizards. He’s scoring the ball at a high clip, protecting the rim at an All-NBA level, and complementing Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma nicely. However, just like everyone else in the NBA, he’s subject to some cold stretches, and he’s in the middle of one right now.

Over the last four games, Porzingis is shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range. That isn’t to say he’s been playing poorly; he’s been finding other ways to impact the game positively. But for the Wizards’ offense to be in full effect, they need their 7-foot-3 All-Star candidate to shoot the ball like they know he can. Getting him going early in the game is a good way to do that.

Maybe it’s putting him in some two-man actions with Beal. Maybe it’s using him in a pick-and-pop capacity. Maybe it’s simply finding him around the rim for easy dunk opportunities. Regardless, look for the Wizards to involve Porzingis early on offense to help try and break him out of his mini shooting slump.

JORDAN GOODWIN’S IMPACTFUL PLAY

The Wizards have gotten a huge boost from two-way guard Jordan Goodwin this season. After Delon Wright’s injury, the team needed a backup point guard and Goodwin stepped in nicely. He’s as scrappy as they come on defense, he rebounds the ball extremely well, and he finds ways to be a Threat on offense.

In just over 20 minutes per game, Goodwin is averaging 6.6 points on 53.4 percent shooting from the field and 55 percent shooting from deep to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Those numbers may not jump off the screen, but they’ve been exactly what the Wizards have needed.

In a tough matchup against one of the league’s best teams, the Wizards will need his energy off the bench to help them keep pace.

MAKING THINGS TOUGH IS BY JAYLEN BROWN

At 15-4, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA and are already looking like a threat to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. A big part of their early success has been their seemingly-unstoppable offense. Here’s a quick look at their offense by the numbers:

Offensive rating: First

True shooting percentage: First

Turnover percentage: Third

Three-point makes: First

Jayson Tatum has been their best player, averaging 30 points per game on efficient shooting splits, but this is a team that’s loaded from top to bottom. With Tatum out tonight, it would be understandable to think it’ll be easy to limit the Celtics’ offense, but that’s not the case.

Jaylen Brown has taken a leap forward this season, averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game on over 50 percent shooting from the field. With Tatum out, Brown will be the engine that drives the Celtics, and he’ll certainly be a handful.