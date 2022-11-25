Preview: Virginia Women’s Soccer Takes on UCLA in NCAA Quarterfinals

The Cavaliers had to overcome multiple second-half deficits as well as freezing weather conditions last weekend at Penn State in order to keep their season alive. With a trip to the College Cup on the line, their next match should at least have some better weather.

On Saturday at 9pm (ET), No. 3 seed Virginia (16-3-3) will take on No. 1 UCLA (19-2-1) at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in Los Angeles, California in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. The Winner will advance to the College Cup in Cary, North Carolina.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button