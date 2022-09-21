PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL TO TAKE ON UNDEFEATED SIOUX FALLS

THE MATCHUP The Bulldogs will be on the road Saturday to take on Sioux Falls at 1 pm In the overall series against USF, UMD trails 1-3. The last time the Bulldogs played USF was in 2019, falling 34-3. Historically, this match-up has put up a challenge for Minnesota Duluth. On the road the Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against the Cougars. Sioux Falls has the highest ranked offense in the league.

LAST TIME OUT Minnesota Duluth is coming off a 28-6 win against Upper Iowa at home. The Bulldogs now have an overall record of 2-1. UMD took the lead early after putting points on the board during the first drive of the night. Daniel Mitchell scored two of the four touchdowns against the Peacocks. The defense gave the Peacocks a challenge and held them to just one touchdown in the second quarter. In the third quarter Upper Iowa was in sight of the end zone but Mac Strand made a crucial forced fumble and Tim Pokornowski made the fumble recovery to give the possession back to the Bulldog. The fumble recovery was crucial for the Bulldogs to ensure the Peacocks did not put any more points on the board. The offense put up a total of 424 Offensive yards against UIU and kept them at just 187 yards.

AMONG THE BEST Running back Wade Sullivan currently sits at sixth in the NSIC for total rushing yards. Just behind him is Kyle Walljasper in seventh. Sullivan has totaled 231 yards and Walljasper has tallied 148 in just three games. UMD sits at third in the conference for total rushing yards with 653. With 22 tackles, Brad Dati is ranked 12th in the conference for tackles.

STRONG DEFENSE The defensive unit for the Bulldogs has been a Powerhouse so far this season. The defense is ranked first in the conference and 12th nationally for total defense. Additionally, UMD leads the conference in fewest first downs allowed. Last weekend they held the Peacocks to just six points. In their three games, they have only allowed 44 points and 695 total offensive yards against. The defense has notched eight sacks for a loss of 70 yards and four fumble recoveries. Leading the Bulldogs in tackles is Captain Brad Dati with 22. Dayvia Gbor has forced two interceptions for UMD. UMD’s top ranked defense will be going up against the Leagues top ranked offense this weekend. The defense will need to bring the heat against Sioux Falls in order to come out victorious.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS Sioux Falls comes into the upcoming match-up with an undefeated 3-0 record. The Cougars won their last game against Concordia St. Paul 44-23. With their recent success in games, the Cougars lead the conference in most stats. USF leads in scoring with an average of 35 points a game, and total Offensive yards with 1,530. Landon Freeman scored the first touchdown of the game on the 15th play of an 80 yard drive. Freeman scored again in the second quarter to make the Cougars lead 14-0. USF scored another touchdown to end the half 20-3. In the third quarter Ethan Wittenburg caught a 56 yard pass to put the Cougars score at 37. Offensively, Sioux Falls dominated with 518 total yards. They went 4-4 on 4th down conversions and were 5-5 for scoring when in the red zone. They have also yet to give up a sack in the 2022 season. Leading the offense in rushing yards was running back Thuro Reisdorfer with 159 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Wittenburg led the Cougars in receiving yards with 128 and one touchdown. On defense, the Cougars let the Bears put up 411 total yards of offense. Amaurii Grosskopf sacked CSP’s quarterback for a loss of eight yards. Leading the Sioux Falls defense in tackles were Alfaro Cameron and Noah Schmitt with six each. Against the Bears, the Cougars only played one quarterback, red-shirt sophomore Adam Mullen. Mullen played in 11 games last season where he notched 2103 total passing yards.