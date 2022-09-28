PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL SET TO PLAY MINNESOTA ST. MOORHEAD FOR HOMECOMING GAME

THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth football is set to host Minnesota State Moorhead this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12 pm for their Homecoming game. This will be the North Division opener for both teams. Against the Dragons, the Bulldogs have had a great amount of success as they find themselves 12-0 in the all-time series. The teams last met in Moorhead on Oct. 2, 2021 where UMD went home with a win in their books. The final decision of the game was 26-21. During that game the Bulldogs had a late start offensively. UMD went into the third quarter trailing the Dragons by seven points. To get the Bulldogs on the board they had a two play drive. The first play was a 71 yard rush by Chamere Thomas followed by a 28 yard completed pass to Armani Carmickle from Garrett Olson for a touchdown. Chamere Thomas had a 38 yard rushing touchdown to tie it back up for the Bulldogs. During that game Chamere Thomas rushed for a total of 134 yards and averaged 20.2 yards. Byron Bynum and Carmickle led UMD with 113 receiving yards each.

LAST TIME OUT UMD is coming home after a hard fought battle against Sioux Falls last weekend. The Bulldogs had a strong first half offensively and came back late in the fourth quarter but ultimately dropped the contest 34-31. Byron Bynum put up three touchdowns for UMD on five reception yards for 42 yards. This was the first time a Bulldog has recorded three touchdowns in one game since 2018. The Bulldog defense brought some heat to the Cougars at the start of the second half. Jarrett Bennett made a sack, giving USF their first sack of the season. The Cougar defense was ranked at the top of the conference and the Bulldogs held them to just 329 yards. Dayvia Gbor made his third interception of the season and Drew Hennessey made his first fumble recovery, leading UMD to another touchdown. During the match-up against Sioux Falls, fifth year quarterback Garrett Olson totaled 155 passing yards, 48 ​​rushing yards, and three touchdowns. Although UMD dropped the game, they did lead in total Offensive yards with 347. The loss puts Minnesota Duluth at an overall record of 2-2. During the match-up against Sioux Falls, fifth year quarterback Garrett Olson totaled 155 passing yards, 48 ​​rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

HOMECOMING HOT STREAK The Bulldogs have been notorious for coming out of Homecoming games victorious. Since 2007, Minnesota Duluth has not lost a game on homecoming. The crowds at Homecoming games have always given the team a new level of energy needed to push through tough games. Homecoming games welcome back the Bulldogs who paved the way and gives the team an opportunity to appreciate and reflect on the success the program has had over the years.

NEVER A BORE WITH GBOR Defensive back Dayvia Gbor has been the only Bulldog this season to record an interception. Gbor is now ranked second in NSIC and 13th nationally for interceptions. In four games Gbor has totaled three interceptions, two against Southwest Minnesota State and one against Sioux Falls. On top of his interceptions, he has made nine total tackles and two pass breakups. Dayvia Gbor is definitely a Bulldog to watch.

STRONG DEFENSE On the defensive side of the game, the Bulldogs continue to be a powerhouse. The defense is ranked second in the conference and 24th nationally for total defense. UMD is ranked first in the NSIC and 17th nationally for fewest passing yards allowed. UMD is also ranked 15th nationally and continues to lead the conference in fewest first downs allowed. With 33, Brad Dati still sits at the top for the Bulldogs in total tackles. With 26 solo tackles, Dati is ranked first in the NSIC and 10th nationally. UMD has recorded nine total sacks for a loss of 76.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS The Dragons will be coming to Duluth with a 1-3 record. Their Solo win has come from a 24-21 win against Upper Iowa. Last weekend MSM played Winona State and dropped the contest 40-7. Scoring the only touchdown for the Dragons was Brady Perryman. Perryman completed a 20 yard pass from quarterback Jack Strand. Moorhead averages 13 points per game, and 29.75 points against. The Dragons have been held to just 1002 total Offensive yards in four games. Moorhead averages the second fewest penalties per game in the nation. They are ranked last in the conference for both rushing offense and passing defense. MSUM has had 17 sacks against for a loss of 118 yards. To lead the Dragons in rushing yards is sophomore Luke Imdieke with 98 total yards. With 301 total yards, Gage Florence leads in receiving yards. Moorhead has projected freshman Jack Strand as their starting quarterback this weekend against the Bulldogs. Strand has only seen action in two games and has posted 272 total yards.