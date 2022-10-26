PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL KICKING OFF AGAINST MINOT STATE FOR LAST HOME GAME

THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth Football is set to kick off against Minot State Oct. 29 at 12 pm for their last home game of the season. UMD is going into Saturday’s game with a record of 5-3, compared to Minot State who is 0-8. UMD leads the all-time series against the Beavers 9-0, dating back to 2012. The Bulldogs won their last game against MSU 34-21, on Oct. 30, 2021. During last year’s game Wade Sullivan recorded two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, one of which was a 40 yard rush. Sullivan led UMD in rushing yards with 112. On the defensive side of the game, UMD made four sacks and two interceptions. Nathan Bursch made a fumble recovery for 52 yards.

SATURDAY IS FOR THE SENIORS As Saturday is the last home game for the Bulldogs, UMD will be recognizing 16 Seniors for hard work and dedication over the years. The Seniors getting recognized are Byron Bynum , Noah Skifton , Rayshion Brumfield , Armani Carmickle , Jonny Jensen , Garrett Olson , Wade Sullivan Javian Versey, Zach Ojile , Dan Lew , Michael Empting , Cole Refsnider , Spencer Goerdt , Josh Pitz , Brent Laing and Kurtis Weigand . Since 2018, UMD has made two NCAA playoff appearances, has received three conference championship titles and two North Division championship titles.

LAST TIME OUT Last weekend, UMD dropped their game in Bemidji 41-16. The Bulldogs started the game off with a short lead of 3-0. The Beavers were held scoreless in the first quarter but took the lead in the second. The Bulldogs fought to get back in the end zone until the third quarter where Kyle Walljasper made a 31 yard run to give the Bulldogs their first touchdown. The second touchdown for UMD was scored by Armani Carmickle off a 19 yard reception from Logan Graetz . The Bulldogs had 323 total offensive yards and 20 first downs. Walljasper led UMD with 201 total yards. Leading the defense in tackles was Brady Herbst with 12. Marcus Glodowski notched a fumble recovery for 22 yards.

TOP ‘DOGS Despite the loss last weekend, UMD can still be found at the top of the conference and national rankings. Minnesota Duluth is ranked first in both the conference and nationally for time of possession. The special teams are ranked first in the NSIC and third in the Nation for kickoff return defense. The Bulldog defense is ranked 19th in the nation and first in the league for first down defense. On the Offensive side, UMD is ranked second in the conference and 17th in the Nation for 3rd down conversion.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS Last weekend, Minot dropped their contest to Upper Iowa 33-22. During the game their points came from two field goals and two rushing touchdowns and two points from a safety. The Beavers offense trailed in total yards 313-291 and were 6-16 on third down conversions. Defensively, MSU made one sack and one block. In the 2022 season, Minot has totaled only 1947 offensive yards. Broken down, they have rushed for 505 yards and 1442 passing yards. Against the Beavers, opponents have recorded 3496 Offensive yards. Leading the team in rushing yards is junior Ali Mohamed with 476 and leading in receiving is sophomore Nathan Young with 344 yards. Peyton Lamoureux is right behind Young with 337, and has recorded his longest reception at 58 yards. Dawson Macleary has been the quarterback for Minot to see the most action this season. Macleary has played in eight games and notched 1401 passing yards. On the Beaver’s defensive side of the game, they are led by Isaiah Bigby and Carson Cayko with 48 tackles each. Bigby along with Knylen Miller-Levi have tallied two interceptions. Minot State is ranked first in the NSIC and second nationally for fewest penalties and penalties per game. Although MSU has yet to win a game, the Bulldogs will need to bring their best game on Saturday.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS GAME Saturday’s game will recognize Mental Health Awareness Month. The Green Bandana Project will have a table set up at the game for donations and Merchandise to fundraise money for mental health resources. The Green Bandana Project is a student-led organization that is working to end the stigma around mental health.