Preview the Oliver Ames High girls basketball team’s upcoming season

EASTON — An exclamation point on Laney Clement-Holbrook’s legendary coaching career, winning last year’s state title was truly a crowning moment for the Oliver Ames High girls basketball team.

Clement-Holbrook’s 46-year tenure triumphantly concluded at the summit, a 53-48 win over then-unbeaten Norwood to claim the third Championship of her career (2006, 2010, 2022).

The same can be said for 2022 Graduate Caroline Peper, the four-time All-Scholastic and 1,000-point scorer who averaged over 18 points per game as a senior, and junior wing Jasmyn Cooper, who averaged 13.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Tigers as a sophomore and transferred to Noble & Greenough in the offseason.

More:‘She simply was the program itself’: Clement-Holbrook ends 46-year run at Oliver Ames

First-year head Coach Brittany Engle isn’t exactly inheriting a blank slate, but the approach towards a title defense is still being sorted out.

“It’s definitely a little different,” junior forward Kaydance Derba said. “Ninety-five percent of our upcoming (talent) are freshmen so we’re going to be a team full of Younger underclassmen, but I think it’s going to be good. “

Oliver Ames' Kaydance Derba handles the ball during a practice on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Subtracting Peper, Cooper and a core of Seniors from last year’s team that went 22-3 overall leaves the Tigers with just four returning varsity players — Derba, senior point guard Maddy Homer, junior forward Sarah Hilliard and junior post-player Grace Dupill.

“We’re going to have to figure most of it out along the way, we’re not as big as we were last year so there’s going to be some defensive changes, stylistically, just because of our size. But we have good speed so I think we can adapt to that,” Engle said. “I’m really going to see who’s on my team because that’s not decided yet, we’re still in tryouts, and then what’s going to be the best system that fits those players best.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button