Preview, schedule, and how to watch NBA stars for Spain and France

And then there were two. France and Spain will compete on Sunday (18 September) for the 2022 EuroBasket title, the most prestigious Prize in European men’s basketball.

Rudy Gobert‘s France obliterated Poland 95-54 in the semis. The Poland team had knocked out Defending Champions Slovenia and their NBA superstar Luka Doncic, but had no answer on Friday night as Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 to lead tournament favorites France back to the final. They last won this title in 2013.

Spain qualified for their fourth final in six editions of Europe’s continental tournament, with a 96-91 win over hosts Germany in Berlin. Dennis Schroder netted a game-high 30 points for the Germans as they built up a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Spain’s Lorenzo Brown had 29 points, and 37-year-old Captain Rudy Fernandez (pictured) and New Orleans Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez helped inspire reigning world champions Spain to a come-from-behind win and place in the final.

FIBA EuroBasket 2022: Semi-final results and schedule for final

EuroBasket 2022 began with a group phase from 1-9 September, with four pools of six teams each. The top four teams in each pool qualified for the round of 16, which took place on 10-11 September.

The eight winning teams then competed in quarter-finals which took place from 13-14 September in Berlin, before the semi-finals on Friday 16 September.

The final and playoff for third place will be on Sunday 18 September.

Full schedule (all tip-off times are Central European Summer Time / CEST, which is GMT+2).

Friday 16 September

Semi-final – Poland v France – 17:15 – France won 95-54.

won 95-54. Semi-final – Germany v Spain – 20:30 – Spain won 96-91.

Sunday 18 September

3rd place playoff – Germany v Poland – 17:15 CEST

Final – Spain v France – 20:30 CEST.

The NBA stars to watch in the final at EuroBasket 2022

Several big names have already been eliminated, including reigning NBA MVP and Olympic silver medalist Jokic, Mavericks’ main man Doncic, and 2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the top men to watch in the final.

Rudy Gobert – France

Having taken silver at Tokyo 2020, and defeated the United States in the group stages, France are among the favorites for EuroBasket 2022.

They boast a handful of NBA players in their roster headed by Rudy Gobert who sent shockwaves through the sport with his blockbuster summer trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves back in July.

Named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in his last six seasons at the Utah Jazz, as well as claiming the NBA Defensive Player of the Year title in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Gobert is one of Les Bleus’ most valuable assets.

Pair his prolific defending abilities with his on-court relationship with the New York Knicks man Evan Fournieranother player known for coming alive for the French team, Gobert and France will take some stopping as they build towards their home Olympics in 2024.

READ: NBA star Rudy Gobert ready for new Adventure with Minnesota Timberwolves: “Change is exciting

Willy Hernangomez – Spain

New Orleans Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez is a player to keep an eye out for as world Champions Spain make their bid for European glory.

The 2015 winners are without a star guard Ricky Rubio as well as the Gasol Brothers with Pau retiring from basketball and Marc leaving the national side.

Hernangomez, part of the World Cup-winning side of 2019, will carry more of the burden this time although his average of 9.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 50 games NBA last season suggest he will need to step up in this tournament.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, he said, “It is not pressure. It is a responsibility to take a step forward. The good thing we have is that we are a unit; I trust all of them and they trust me.”

Among that unit is his brother Juancho Hernangomez who plays for the Toronto Raptors.

With three titles in the last five editions, Spain are not a team to be taken lightly.

FIBA EuroBasket: The last five winners of previous editions

2017 – Slovenia

2015 – Spain

2013 – France

2011 – Spain

2009 – Spain

EuroBasket 2022: How to watch

Action from FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 will be available to watch on FIBA’s own streaming service Courtside 1891.

Some geographical restrictions may apply.