Preview of 5 MLK holiday high school boys and girls basketball tournaments going on in Washington

On the third Monday of every January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day – a federal holiday to pay tribute to the civil-rights leader’s Legacy in America.

It’s also a popular day for high school basketball showcases around the country.

Here are the five MLK holiday basketball tournaments you should consider attending in Washington to see some of the best programs go at it:

KING SHOWCASE

Photo by Vince Miller

Jan. 16 at ShowWare Arena, Kent

Format: Boys and girls tournament.

Schedule: 9 am – Kentlake vs. Puyallup boys; 10:30 am – Rogers of Puyallup vs. Mercer Island boys; Noon – Eastlake vs. Bellarmine Prep girls; 2 pm – North Kitsap vs. Lynden boys; 3:30 pm – Woodinville vs. Sumner girls; 5 pm – Tahoma vs. Sumner boys; 7 pm – Mount Si vs. Kentridge boys; 8:30 pm – Kentwood vs. Bethel girls.

Premier Matchup: Two former Class 4A boys Champions and current top-10 programs go at it in prime time when No. 1 Mount Si and No. 7 Kentridge meet. The Wildcats have been a recent fixture in this event – and have made it to three consecutive WIAA title games (first time since 1991 in 4A). They are also coming off back-to-back Desert Holiday Classic (Calif.) titles over the winter holiday, and are led by guards Blake Forrest and Trevor Hennig and forward Miles Heide. The senior-led Chargers might be Chasing Federal Way in the 4A NPSL, but are motivated to get as far as possible in longtime Coach Dave Jamison’s final season. Good news – recent Arizona football signee Dorian Thomas is back from injury.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.

—

PUGET SOUND HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Photo by Vince Miller

Jan. 16 at the University of Puget Sound, Tacoma

Format: Boys and girls tournament.

Schedule: 1 p.m. – Carondelet (Calif. ) vs. Lakeside of Seattle girls; 2:30 pm – Union vs. Bonney Lake girls; 4 pm – Camas vs. Tahoma girls; 5:30 pm – Lincoln of Tacoma vs. Roosevelt boys; 7 pm – Peninsula vs. Rogers of Puyallup girls.

Premier Matchup: Could a Class 4A girls Finals preview be on tap at Memorial Fieldhouse? Top-ranked Camas and No. 3 Tahoma mourn hope so. Two of the state’s top point guards go at it here in Papermakers sophomore Keirra Thompson, a slick ball-handler with great passing vision, and Bears’ senior Hope Hassmann, a Cal State Fullerton signee who does it all. How Tahoma defends Emerging junior Addison Harris in the post will be critical in this game’s outcome.

Tickets: $10 for general admission, $5 for students and senior citizens and children 10-and-under are free.

—

MLK ‘THE DREAM’ SHOWCASE (3A v 4A)

Photo by Todd Milles

Jan. 16 at Federal Way High School

Format: Boys and girls tournament.

Schedule: 11 a.m. – Federal Way vs. Mount Tahoma girls; 1 pm – Graham-Kapowsin vs. Peninsula boys; 3 pm – Mariner vs. Nathan Hale boys; 5 p.m.—Emerald Ridge vs. Lincoln of Tacoma girls; 7 pm – Federal Way vs. Silas boys.

Premier Matchup: The eighth-ranked Emerald Ridge girls (4A) and No. 3 Lincoln of Tacoma (3A) don’t play in the same classification – but know each other well from offseason workouts. And this game pits two of the best young frontcourt players in the 2026 class – Ryah McGriff with the Jaguars, and Oliviyah Edwards with the Abes. Emerald Ridge will try and limit transition offense from guards Ciona Wells and Jaleigha Robinson, especially from the 3-point line.

Tickets: $10 for all tickets (cash only).

—

MLK INVITATION

Photo by Cordell Stout/Shot by Stout

Jan. 16 at Renton High School

Format: Boys and girls tournament.

Schedule: 9 a.m. – Relaxed vs. Issaquah girls; 10:30 am – Chief Sealth vs. Glacier Peak boys; Noon – Eastlake vs. Mount Rainier boys; 1:30 pm – Lynnwood vs. Hazen boys; 3 pm – Port Angeles vs. Sammamish boys; 4:30 pm – Stadium vs. Foss boys; 6 pm – Kent-Meridian vs. Franklin boys; 7:30 pm – Renton vs. Cleveland boys.

Premier Matchup: Is Foss boys basketball back? The 2017 state Champions in Class 2A are currently the 2A SPSL leaders (and ranked No. 9 in the state), and rely on three senior guards in Keshawn Lewis, Jamie Killian-Howard and Nate Campbell, who is the floor leader running the point . Falcons were initially slated to play Mount Rainier, but a scheduling switch matches them up against metro foe Stadium, which arguably has the best scorer in the city of Tacoma in Ne’Quan “Cornbread” Brown.

Tickets: $10 for all tickets, ages 7 and older.

—

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BASKETBALL TRIBUTE

Photo by John Anders

Jan. 16 at Lower Columbia College, Longview

Format: Boys and girls tournament.

Schedule: 10:30 am – Castle Rock vs. Kalama boys; Noon – Tumwater vs. Kelso girls; 1:30 pm – Tumwater vs. Skyview boys; 3 pm – Union vs. Kelso boys; 4:30 pm – Chief Leschi vs. Adna boys; 6 pm – Adna vs. Napavine girls.

Premier Matchup: If you like good ‘B’ basketball – there are two good games on the Docket to close out the event. The nightcap features a pair of top-10 teams in the state battling it out for 2B Central Supremacy (Adna is No. 3; Napavine is No. 7). Great Matchup of scoring Seniors in Napavine’s Morgan Hamilton and Adna’s Brooklyn Loose, whose eight 3-pointers in this event last season set a school record.

Tickets: $10 for all tickets (cash only).

—