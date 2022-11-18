Preview: MSU Women’s soccer prepares for TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

“I think we are in a good place,” Hosler said. “We have trained outside all week to get ready for when it feels like seven degrees. It is perfect for us.”

The game will be its third second-round NCAA Tournament match in program history for MSU.

TCU comes into the game with a 13-4-5 overall record and a 5-1-3 record in Big 12 conference play. This is the Horned Frogs’ sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championships. They defeated UTSA 3-1 in the first round on their home turf.﻿

The Spartans will have to be on the lookout for returning First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-American Messiah Bright. Bright leads the Horned Frogs in points with 26, goals scored with 11 and is tied for first on the team in assists with eight. Junior goalkeeper Lauren Kellett is solid between the sticks, recording 63 saves on the year against 16 goals allowed for a save percentage of 0.797.

Hosler gave a preview of their play style and how it is similar to his own squad’s style:

“They do a really good job in possession creating overloads, which can be complicated,” Hosler said. “They draw you out then they get vertical with their great athletes they have getting to goal. They are very good at attacking set pieces – they got some really great aerial threats. I think it is going to be a matter of who has the ball, who is dictating some of that tempo. For us I think taking some more territory and adding more pressure will be beneficial.”

This will be the first all-time meeting between the Spartans and Horned Frogs as they have never met in the sport’s 36-year history.﻿

﻿Kickoff is set for 2 pm and can be streamed on ESPN+. The Winner will advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

