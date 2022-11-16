Preview: MSU Women’s basketball looks to improve season win streak to four against Oakland

Oakland comes into the game perfect on the season at 2-0 after defeating Akron and Central Michigan last week. This will be the Grizzlies first road game of the season.

Oakland is led in scoring by sophomore guard Kennedie Montue this season as she is averaging 16.5 points a contest on a 37% field goal average and a three point average of 35%. The Grizzlies also have two other players who average double digit scoring figures with senior guard Breanne Beatty second on the team at 13.5 points a game while junior forward Alexis Johnson is third at 12 a fixture. Johnson also leads her squad in rebounding, grabbing 6.5 boards an outing.

After recording a season high 20 points on 7-9 shooting from the field and 6-8 from deep last time out, sophomore forward Matilda Ekh said that the team needs to continue to play complimentary basketball.

“I think we’re just looking at continuing our pressure and defense and playing well together and moving the ball on offense,” Ekh said.

Another player to keep an eye on in the green and white is sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann. She broke out of her early season slump on Sunday with a 19 point and four assist performance. With the last two games of MSU’s homestand coming to a close this week, Hagemann said that they don’t want any opponent to come away with a win at the Breslin Center.

“We don’t want to take any losses on our court,” Hagemann said. “So I feel like we have to have a mentality that nobody can stop us at home.”

The game Tonight is set to tip off at 7 pm

