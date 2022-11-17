Preview: MSU Women’s basketball gears up for final game of home stand

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Spartans as junior guard Gabby Elliot led the team with 12 points and four rebounds. Three other players followed up Elliot’s performance as sophomore forward Isaline Alexander, freshman guard Theryn Hallock and sophomore guard/forward Matilda Ekh added nine points each.

After doubling up Oakland last time out, the Michigan State Women’s basketball team will face the Florida A﻿&M Rattlers to try to improve their season win streak to five.

The Spartans struggled with turnovers as they gave the ball away 13 times, but their defense once again was stifling as they forced 29 turnovers. That was the third time this season they had caused the opposing team to give the ball away 25+ times.

For the 1-2 Rattlers, they are coming off an eight point win against Georgia State after losses to Florida and USF to start their 2022-2023 campaign.

Senior guard Dylan Horton has led the way for the Rattlers this season, scoring in double figures in all three appearances. She dropped 15 points in their win against the Panthers.

Florida A&M also has two transfers that have been making big impacts for them this year. Senior guard and Alabama transfer Ahriahna Grizzle led the way against the Panthers in scoring with 18 points. She also leads the team in free throws made and attempted for a rate of 15-16 and is tied for the team lead in assists with seven. Junior guard Ivet Subirats from Ball State is 5-11 from deep through her first three games and is averaging 10.3 points per contest.

﻿Tipoff is set for 7 pm streaming on BTN+.

