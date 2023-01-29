Preview: Michigan State men’s basketball gears up for battle against No. 1 Purdue

After taking down Iowa at home, 63-61 on Thursday night, MSU head Coach Tom Izzo is more confident in his team than the last time the two meth.

Michigan State men’s basketball is looking to pick up another conference win against Purdue on Sunday.

A good chunk of that confidence comes with the return of senior forward Malik Hall. Hall played a crucial 24 minutes against Iowa, picking up 11 points and guarding a number of positions.

“Having him around is just a calming effect,” Izzo said.

Hall could be the missing piece that MSU needs to upset the Boilermakers, and split the home-and-home series.

Another key player against the Hawkeyes was junior center Mady Sissoko. Sissoko collected his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and started to look like the same center that took down some of the best bigs in Collegiate hoops earlier in the season.

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins had a big night as well, clinching 12 points, half of which came from behind the arc.

Akins is another major contributor that the Spartans clearly missed in the wake of his injury earlier this season. Izzo said Akins is finally back to full strength.

“Jaden has now really come on both offensively and defensively like we thought he could,” Izzo said.

MSU will need to carry the momentum from the hard-fought win over Iowa with them to Lafayette in order to go head-to-head with No. 1 Purdue.

Scouting the Opponent

The last time the Spartans faced Purdue, they collapsed to the Boilermakers in the final minutes of play 64-63.

Junior center Zach Edey presented a problem for MSU in the middle. The 7-foot-4 center towered over all three of MSU’s bigs, and knocked away MSU’s lead in the final ten seconds when freshman guard Fletcher Loyer sent the ball to Edey who then circled around Sissoko and dropped it in the basket with two seconds to spare.

Edey picked up 32 of Purdue’s 64 points and had 17 rebounds.

Loyer was another player that MSU let get out of hand in the final few minutes. Loyer collected 17 points, 11 of which came with just over five minutes left in the game game.

“Last time we played, we played pretty well,” Izzo said. “We didn’t guard the big guy like we maybe should’ve, and yet I think it was Fletcher Loyer at the last five minutes who beat us, not the big guy.”

Izzo described Loyer as one of the best freshmen in the conference because of the way he carried the team down stretch.

With the green and white back whole again and almost at full strength with Hall easing back into the game, MSU is eager to take down the top ranked team in the Nation that they failed to outlast on Jan. 16.

“What a great opportunity on Sunday afternoon on CBS against the No. 1 team in the Nation at a place I respect and value,” Izzo said.”

Michigan State will travel to Purdue for what will be another Big Ten ‘rock fight’. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m

