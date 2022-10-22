PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Takes on Field at Furman

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team is coming off a win at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. That was Sunday, now it’s back to the tee on Saturday at Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs take on the 15-team field at the Furman Golf Course.

The same Quintet is back on the course for Coach Blaine Woodruff ‘s Mocs. Paul Conroy looks to build on the momentum of his 10-under 206 Trophy total along with Samuel Espinosa , John Houk , Braedon Wear and Carson Johnson .

“We’re excited for another opportunity this week,” Woodruff shared before Friday’s practice round. “As I told the guys this week, I like the fact this is a quick turnaround week for us because we’re playing well.

“Our focus can’t be about trying to go back-to-back or trying to win. It’s doing exactly what got us there last week. That’s staying disciplined and confident and making great decisions. We’ll see what happens after that. “

Espinosa has three top 10s in three events. A fourth is a school record to start the season. The only other Moc to start with three straight top 10s is Volunteer Coach Derek Rende ’10. Rende tied for eighth, 10th and third before a tie for 11th to start 2007-08.

Three Mocs are under par so far in Espinosa (-19), Houk (-9) and Conroy (-7). There have only been three such seasons in program history – Jonathan Hodge ’09 (-9, 2007-08), Stephan Jaeger ’12 (-1, 2010-11 & -22, ’11-12). Hodge enters the UTC Hall of Fame this weekend. Jaeger is preparing for his next PGA Tour event.

Saturday’s 36-hole extravaganza begins with an 8:30 am, shotgun start. The guys begin on holes 10-12 paired with Coastal Carolina and James Madison. The final 18 concludes the event on Sunday.

Furman Intercollegiate

October 22-23 (Sat-Sun) | Greenville, SC

Lineup

Samuel Espinosa : 69.56

John Houk : 70.67

Paul Conroy : 70.89

Braedon Wear : 72.44

Carson Johnson : 74.00

Course

Furman Golf Course | Par 71 | 7.005 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Davidson, Francis Marion, Furman, Gardner-Webb, High Point, James Madison, Richmond, Samford, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, Western Carolina, Williams & Mary

History

1981: T24, 322-304-308=934 | T96, Gary Weller, 83-77-73=233

1982: 21, 314-298-301=913 | T49, Kip Henley, 77-72-76=225

1985: 23, 326-332-329=987 | T75, Joey Hughes, 81-76-78=237

1986: T18, 307-304-310=921 | T61, Lee Gerdes, 78-72-78=228

1987: 17, 316-311=627| T28, Lee Gerdes, 76-76=152

1988: 11, 305-303-309=917| T33, Brian MIllican, 76-72-78=226

1989: 16, 309-313-309=931 | T65, Guess/Findley, 232

1990: 10, 303-299-297=899 | T29, Wayne Woolfall, 78-72-74=224

1991: 3, 316-307=623| T33, Neil Connolly, 76-73=149

1992: 20, 319-313-317=949| T17, Neil Connolly, 78-70-74=222

1993: T6, 292-302=594 | T3, N. Connolly/G. Lord, 70-72=142

1994: 19, 309-310=619 | T43, Harry Hartman, 73-78=151

1995: T21, 306-315-318=939 | T39, Tim Turpen. 74-72-83=229

1996: 16, 310-307-317=934 | T19, J. van de Griff, 76-74-74=224

1997: 14, 301-304-299=904 | T28, J. van de Griff, 75-70-77=222

1998: 10, 305-301-301=907| T6, Brendan Wilson, 76-70-72=218

2000: 16, 302-317-311=930 | T47, Jacob Wilson, 72-78-79=229

2001: 16, 312-303-304=919 | T49, Toby Geren, 79-74-74=227

2002: 13, 299-307-302=908 | T14, Toby Geren, 71-78-71=220

2003: 17, 313-312-305=930 (+66) | T35, Matt Brock, 76-74-75=225

2004: T12, 310-304-296=910 (+46) | T23, T.Smith, 76-77-72=225

2005: 15, 296-304-300=900 (+36) | T8, Fritsch, 73-72-71=216 (E)

2006: 2, 299-286-294=879 (+15) | T4, Hodge, 75-71-71=217 (+1)

2008: 1, 287-291-296=874 (+10) | 1, Hodge, 69-73-71=213 (-3)

2010: 2, 289-291-299=879 (+15) | T1, S.Fox, 70-68-72=210 (-6)

2011: 6, 303-286-289=878 (+14) | T10, S. Jaeger, 74-69-72=215 (-1)

2013: 7, 290-294-297=881 (+17) | T18, Bunn, 71-72-75=218 (+2)

2015: 9, 295-295-301=901 (+37) | T22, Gosselin, 75-72-72=219 (+3)

2016: 10, 290-291-289=870 (+6) | T4, Gosselin, 70-71-68-=209 (-7)

2017: T3, 291-278-286=855 (-9) | T2, Gosselin, 71-67-68=206 (-10)

2021: 3rd, 294-281-282=857 (+5) | T3, Cobb, 75-70-68=211 (-2)

Live Scoring

Golfstat

