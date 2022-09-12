PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Opens Season in Florida

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team gets 2022-23 started in the Sunshine State. Six Mocs head south to the Allstate Streamsong Invitational at the scenic Streamsong Resort tackling the Blue Course.

Junior Paul Conroy Returns after making his first NCAA postseason appearance in the spring. They nearly authored the fourth par or better season in school history and Headlines first-year head coach Blaine Woodruff ‘s Inaugural lineup.

Senior Alex Cobb and sophomore Braedon Wear are back as well. Cobb, a May graduate, looked into a grad transfer prior to Woodruff’s arrival before re-joining the project after a runner-up finish in the Tennessee State Open. Wear made the Southern Conference All-Freshman Squad in 2021-22 claiming his first Collegiate win last fall.

A trio of transfers joined the Returners in Florida. John Houk and Samuel Espinosa are in the opening lineup. Houk had a Spectacular run at Tennessee Wesleyan, while Espinosa comes from a Stellar run at DII King in Northeast Tennessee. Both made runs to the NAIA and NCAA DII Championships, respectively.

There is one individual. Garrett Engle transferred over the summer from Oklahoma. He was the No. 9 Recruit in the country in 2021 and was runner-up at the prestigious Porter Cup over the summer.

Woodruff is making his Mocs debut after a stellar run at Pepperdine. He is a finalist for the 2022 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade. It is presented to the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, or NJCAA Assistant Coach that excelled in working with their student-athletes both on the course and in the classroom.

Monday’s 36-hole day is an 8:30 am, shotgun start. The guys begin on holes 4-8 paired with Florida Atlantic and Mercer. The final 18 concludes the event on Tuesday.

Streamsong Invite

Sept. 12-13 (Mon-Tue) | Bowling Green, Fla.

Lineup

Paul Conroy

Alex Cobb

John Houk

Samuel Espinosa

Braedon Wear

Garrett Engle (Ind.)

Course

Streamsong Resort Blue Course | Par 72 | 7.105 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, Mercer, North Alabama, Stetson, USC Upstate, Virginia & Winthrop

History

First entry in the event

Live Scoring

Golfstat

