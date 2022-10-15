PREVIEW: Men’s golf looks to defend conference crown at 2022 PSAC Championships

INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP men’s golf team opens play at the 2022 PSAC Men’s Golf Championship, beginning Friday, October 14 at Iron Valley Golf Club.

The Crimson Hawks have been among the top five teams in all five tournaments leading up to the PSAC Championships. IUP captured a record 31st PSAC Championship at last year’s tournament in Hershey. The Crimson Hawks return two top-10 finishers from last year’s PSAC Championship in Jackson Buccigross and Shaun Fedor .

The three-round tournament concludes on Sunday, October 16.

TEEING OFF

RECENT PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP FINISHES FOR IUP

2017: 302-291=593 | 1 st

2018: 307-295-318=920 | 2nd

2019: 311-294-300=905 | 1 st

2020-21: 304-297=601 | 1 st

2021: 292-284-299=875 | 1 st

IUP PROJECTED LINEUP

2022-23 average in ()

IUP NOTES