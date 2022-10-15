PREVIEW: Men’s golf looks to defend conference crown at 2022 PSAC Championships
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP men’s golf team opens play at the 2022 PSAC Men’s Golf Championship, beginning Friday, October 14 at Iron Valley Golf Club.
The Crimson Hawks have been among the top five teams in all five tournaments leading up to the PSAC Championships. IUP captured a record 31st PSAC Championship at last year’s tournament in Hershey. The Crimson Hawks return two top-10 finishers from last year’s PSAC Championship in Jackson Buccigross and Shaun Fedor.
The three-round tournament concludes on Sunday, October 16.
TEEING OFF
RECENT PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP FINISHES FOR IUP
- 2017: 302-291=593 | 1 st
- 2018: 307-295-318=920 | 2nd
- 2019: 311-294-300=905 | 1 st
- 2020-21: 304-297=601 | 1 st
- 2021: 292-284-299=875 | 1 st
IUP PROJECTED LINEUP
2022-23 average in ()
IUP NOTES
- IUP has won 11 of the last 15 PSAC titles dating back to the fall of 2007. The Crimson Hawks captured six straight championships from 2007-12, two more in 2016 and 2017, along with the last three titles from 2019-21.
- The Crimson Hawks finished fourth in the team standings at the Huskey Invitational earlier this week.
- Jackson Buccigross has three finishes inside the top-10 this season for IUP, earning PSAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors on September 14.
- Shaun Fedor placed third at the Mercyhurst Invitational with rounds of 72 and 70, finishing two-under par in the event. Fedor previously won the 2019 PSAC Individual Championship in 2019.
- Alex Swinnerton owns two finishes inside the top 10 this fall. They finished tied for fourth at Clarion’s Hall Hansen Invitational in early October.
- Guillermo Salazar has carded the lowest score of any IUP golfer this season with his second-day 67 at the King Invitational on September 27.
- John Olsen posted two rounds of 70 in consecutive tournaments for IUP, looking to provide all-important depth in the IUP lineup.
- Dan Brown has won three PSAC Championships in as many Appearances as the head Coach for IUP.