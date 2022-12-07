PREVIEW: Men’s Basketball Welcome UMaine at Augusta to The Pit
Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team is set to return to Orono to face off against the University of Maine at Augusta on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of a back-to-back series with the Women’s basketball team, who will be competing against Fordham at 7:00 PM
HISTORY:
This will be the first meeting between these two programs.
ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS:
Maine is coming off of a tough loss at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase at the O2 Arena in London, UK against Marist back on Sunday, 61-62.
Kellen Tynes led the Black Bears in scoring in the losing effort against Marist, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the young season.
Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish matched his season-high in scoring in the contest as he matched Tynes in scoring with 12 points of his own, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Peter Filipovity kept up his strong start to the season as he reached double-digits in scoring for the fifth time on the season as he scored 11 on 50% shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer.
ABOUT UMA:
The Moose are coming off of a blowout win over Vermont Tech back on Sunday, 77-52.
Trevor Beals led his Squad in the contest as he dropped 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double in the win.
Fraser MacDonald chipped in with a double-double of his own as he scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
|Fame (4-4, 0-0 AE)
|Category
|UMA (6-6, 5-1 USCAA)
|71.9
|Points Per Game
|76.3
|65.0
|Opponent Points Per Game
|76.2
|6.9
|Scoring Margin
|0.1
|49.3
|Field Goal Percentage
|41.4
|35.0
|3-Point Field Goal Percentage
|26.8
|69.5
|Free Throw Percentage
|60.4
|32.9
|Rebounds Per Game
|42.7
|0.3
|Rebound Margin
|6.3
|13.8
|Assists Per Game
|14.9
|12.5
|Turnovers Per Game
|17.5
|14.0
|Turnovers Forced Per Game
|9.5
|Steals Per Game
|8.6
|3.3
|Blocks Per Game
|2.7
-UMaine-