PREVIEW: Men’s Basketball Welcome UMaine at Augusta to The Pit

Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team is set to return to Orono to face off against the University of Maine at Augusta on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of a back-to-back series with the Women’s basketball team, who will be competing against Fordham at 7:00 PM

HISTORY:

This will be the first meeting between these two programs.

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS:

Maine is coming off of a tough loss at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase at the O2 Arena in London, UK against Marist back on Sunday, 61-62.

Kellen Tynes led the Black Bears in scoring in the losing effort against Marist, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the young season.

Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish matched his season-high in scoring in the contest as he matched Tynes in scoring with 12 points of his own, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Peter Filipovity kept up his strong start to the season as he reached double-digits in scoring for the fifth time on the season as he scored 11 on 50% shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer.

ABOUT UMA:

The Moose are coming off of a blowout win over Vermont Tech back on Sunday, 77-52.

Trevor Beals led his Squad in the contest as he dropped 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double in the win.

Fraser MacDonald chipped in with a double-double of his own as he scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Tale of the Tape Fame (4-4, 0-0 AE) Category UMA (6-6, 5-1 USCAA) 71.9 Points Per Game 76.3 65.0 Opponent Points Per Game 76.2 6.9 Scoring Margin 0.1 49.3 Field Goal Percentage 41.4 35.0 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 26.8 69.5 Free Throw Percentage 60.4 32.9 Rebounds Per Game 42.7 0.3 Rebound Margin 6.3 13.8 Assists Per Game 14.9 12.5 Turnovers Per Game 17.5 14.0 Turnovers Forced Per Game 9.5 Steals Per Game 8.6 3.3 Blocks Per Game 2.7

-UMaine-