PREVIEW: Men’s Basketball Goes for Three-Straight Victories as they Travel to UAlbany on Saturday, Jan. 28

Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team begins a two-game road trip with a stop at UAlbany on Saturday, Jan. 28.

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS:

Maine heads on the road following a successful home stand. The Black Bears went 2-0 at home, taking down the Binghamton Bears and the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears defense continued its climb in the top-10 in the NCAA after another week being one of the best teams in the America East and in the country in forcing turnovers by way of the steal. Maine leads the America East in steals per game at 9.8 per contest, which is good for a national ranking of sixth That ranking is up two spots from their last time out back on Wednesday night. Leading the way in that category for the Black Bears is Sophomore Point Guard, Kellen Tynes .

Tynes is one of the best defenders in the country as he leads the NCAA in total steals and steals per game. They head into the matchup against UAlbany with 61 total steals and averaging 3.05 steals per game. Both of those numbers put Tynes on pace to set the Black Bears single-season record for both categories.

Tynes is putting up his incredible defensive numbers all while posting the most minutes per game in the America East, averaging 34:52 time on the floor per game. That time Ranks him 68th in the country for time played per game.

Gedi Juozapaitis has continued to be one of the best sharpshooters in the country. They head into the Matchup against UAlbany ranked 18th in the country in three-point shooting at 43.5% and he also leads all European born NCAA DI players in three-point shooting and scoring (15.6).

PREVIEW ON THE GREAT DANES:

UAlbany comes into the Matchup against Maine sitting at a 6-16 record, including 1-6 in America East action.

In their last Matchup they took the loss against New Hampshire, 65-84.

Marcus Jackson led the Great Danes in scoring on the night as he had 15 points on six of eight shooting.

Sarju Patel (14), Gerald Dromgoole Jr. (12), Jonathan Beagle (11) and Aaron Reddish (11) all reached double-digits in scoring for the Great Danes in the losing effort.

HISTORY:

This will be the 43rdrd meeting all-time between these two programs. The Great Danes lead the all-time series over the Black Bears, 27-15. These two teams split the season series a season ago with each side getting a win on the opposing teams home court.

LAST MATCHUP AGAINST THE GREAT DANES:

UAlbany won the second of the two meetings a season ago on Feb. 23, 2022, over the Black Bears, 72-68.

The Black Bears shot 47.2% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range that night.

Maine forced 13 turnovers on the Great Danes.

LAST TIME OUT FOR MAINE:

The last time out for the Black Bears had them picking up a decisive win over the Bearcats of Binghamton on Sunday, Jan. 22, 78-57.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears in scoring on the night as he dropped 21 points, including five three-pointers in the win.

Kellen Tynes filled up the stat sheet as he had 14 points, seven assists and six steals for Maine.

The Black Bears shot 47.6% from the field and 47.1% from three-point range in the win.

Maine dominated the turnover margin on the night as they committed just nine turnovers while forcing 19 turnovers from the Bearcats.

JUOZAPAITIS RED-HOT START CONTINUES

Gedi Juozapaitis has continued his dominating scoring run over the America East as the Black Bears approach the second half of the conference schedule. They sit in second place in the America East conference in scoring for conference only games. He is averaging 18.9 points per game through seven conference matchups, shooting 43.7% from the field and 45.3% from three-point range.

Juozapaitis increased his lead for the most three-pointers made in conference games with 24 made three-pointers. He is shooting the second-best percentage from three-point range (45.3%), among qualified leaders, all while attempting the most three-pointers per game at 3.4 per contest.

Juozapaitis is putting up his numbers at a very efficient rate in conference only games as he currently Ranks 16th in field goal%.

TYNES STEAL STREAK REACHES 20

Kellen Tynes has been the most dominant defender in the country as a member of the Black Bears. He has registered 61 steals and 12 blocks for the Black Bear. His steals number is good for the best in the country and leads the America East by 26. Tynes will be looking to keep his steal streak going as he has registered at least one steal in every game thus far for the Black Bears.

Tynes also Ranks 10th in the America East in blocks per game, registering 0.6 per contest.

WRIGHT-MCLEISH CLOSING IN ON 100

Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish has been a consistent scorer for the Black Bears over his tenure with the team. He has averaged 5.6 points per game over his collegiate career and he is looking to top the 100-made three-pointers at some point during his career. He has made 27 three-pointers this season, giving him 75 for his career.



Tale of the Tape Fame (8-12, 0-4 AE) Category UAlbany (6-16, 1-6) 70.2 Points Per Game 67.1 70.1 Opponent Points Per Game 74.8 0.1 Scoring Margin -7.7 46.0 Field Goal Percentage 40.7 36.0 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 32.4 74.2 Free Throw Percentage 70.4 31.4 Rebounds Per Game 33.9 -3.0 Rebound Margin -0.1 14.2 Assists Per Game 11.9 12.3 Turnovers Per Game 13.3 14.2 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.2 9.8 Steals Per Game 6.0 2.3 Blocks Per Game 1.8

-UMaine-