PREVIEW: Men’s Basketball Faces Off Against Marist in London

Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team will be taking place in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 4. They will be taking on Marist College in the contest.

HISTORY:

This will be the fifth meeting all-time between these two programs, with the all-time record going to Marist, 4-1. This is the first matchup between these two programs since the 2012-13 season.

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS:

Maine is coming off of a loss against Fordham University on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 72-67.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears in scoring on the night as he dropped 19 on seven of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Milos Nenadic (Career-high 10), Peter Filipovity (9) and Ata Turgut (Season-high 9) rounded out the top scorers for the Black Bears on the night.

Kellen Tynes has been one of the best defenders in the country in the early going, as he currently ranks second in the country in steals per game at 3.43. His 24 steals are good for the third most steals in the country. Tynes’s FG% of 60.0% is good for 47th in the country as well.

Gedi Juozapaitis has continued his early season sharp-shooting as his 3-point percentage sits north of 50% at 53.8% on the young season. His 53.8% clip is good for 9th in the country coming into the Black Bears Matchup against Marist. He is averaging three-made three-pointers a game in the early part of the season.

ABOUT MARIST:

Marist comes into their Matchup against the Black Bears off of a win against Columbia on Monday, Nov. 28, 52-39.

Patrick Gardner has been the Offensive key for his Squad to begin the season as he leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds per game (7.6).

Javon Cooley (9.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG) Ranks second on his Squad in points and rebounds per game.

Noah Harris (8.0 PPG) rounds out the top three scorers for Marist.

Tale of the Tape Maine (4-3, 0-0 AE) Category Marist (3-4, 0-0 MAAC) 73.4 Points Per Game 61.1 65.4 Opponent Points Per Game 62.3 8.0 Scoring Margin -1.2 50.4 Field Goal Percentage 37.4 36.7 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 32.2 69.1 Free Throw Percentage 60.2 32.9 Rebounds Per Game 36.9 -0.1 Rebound Margin -2.2 14.3 Assists Per Game 11.1 12.6 Turnovers Per Game 12.9 13.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 14.6 9.6 Steals Per Game 8.3 3.4 Blocks Per Game 4.6

-UMaine-