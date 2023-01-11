Preview: Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson Tigers

Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC)

– Tipoff: Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 pm EST
– Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC
– How To Watch: Regional Sports Network
– How To Listen: 93.9 FM
– Betting Favorite: Clemson -19.0 (KenPom)
– All-Time Series: Louisville leads 8-4
– Last Meeting: Louisville won 70-61 on Feb. 19, 2022 (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.)

