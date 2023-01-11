Preview: Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson Tigers

Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC)

– Tipoff: Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 pm EST

– Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC

– How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

– How To Listen: 93.9 FM

– Betting Favorite: Clemson -19.0 (KenPom)

– All-Time Series: Louisville leads 8-4

– Last Meeting: Louisville won 70-61 on Feb. 19, 2022 (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-9, 220, R-Jr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 250, So.)

F Sydney Curry (6-8, 270, Sr.)

Clemson

G Chase Hunter (6-3, 204, Jr.)

G Brevin Galloway (6-3, 210, Gr.)

F Ian Schieffelin (6-7, 230, So.)

F Hunter Tyson (6-8, 217, Gr.)

C PJ Hall (6-10, 245, Jr.)

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Game Notes

Louisville

Redshirt freshman guard/forward Mike James was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday. James averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across two games last week. He had a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds Saturday against Wake Forest and made 9 of 16 total 3-pointers during the week. More info on James on Page 9.

After averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds with two total 3-pointers over the previous four games, redshirt junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers has averaged 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds with four 3s in the last two games coming off the bench.

Over the last seven games, senior guard El Ellis has averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals. As of Monday, Ellis was one of 12 players in the nation with at least 285 points and 75 assists this season. After having a positive or even assist-to-turnover ratio just three times in the first nine games of the season, Ellis has been positive or even in six of the last seven games. Over the last three games, he has just eight total turnovers in 112 minutes of game action.

After averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds across the first nine games, senior forward Sydney Curry is averaging 9.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last seven games while shooting 64% overall. His career-high 19 rebounds against Florida A&M were the most by a Cardinal since Luke Whitehead grabbed 19 boards against Marquette on Jan. 31, 2004.

Louisville’s 70-69 loss to Syracuse on Jan. 3 was its fourth one-point loss of the season, which is the most in a season in UofL history and tied for the most ever by an ACC program – joining 2014-15 Georgia Tech, 2004-05 Florida State and 1970-71 Wake Forest. It was the first one-point loss for the Cardinals since losing their first three games by a single point.

Last game: Louisville’s comeback attempt against Wake Forest fell short, losing 80-72.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Wake Forest started the contest with an 8-0 run which spanned the first 3:01 of the first half. The Demon Deacons were able to spark a 14-0 run beginning at the 14:29 mark in the first half which led to a 27-7 edge with 9:13 remaining in the first half. El Ellis and Mike James combined to score the final 11 Cardinal points in the first half as they went into the break trailing 43-26.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: After trailing by a game-high 22 points with 14:50 remaining in the contest, the Cards were able to go on a 23-8 run starting at the 7:22 mark and eclipsing 4:44 to cut the Demon Deacon lead to three points. Louisville was able to hold the Wake Forest lead to single digits for the final five minutes of the game but was never able to take a lead throughout the course of the contest.

UofL shot 26 of 59 (.441) from the field, 9 of 28 (.321) from 3-point range, and 11 of 20 (.550) from the free-throw line. The Cards have shot over 40 percent in nine of their 16 games this season. The Cardinals outscored the Demon Deacons in the paint 34-28, marking the fifth time this season outscoring their opponent inside the paint and the sixth time eclipsing 30 points.

Louisville won the rebounding battle 36-31, marking the seventh time this season they have out-rebounded their opponent. The Cards have recorded a season-high 15 Offensive rebounds in consecutive games.

Mike James and El Ellis are the first duo to each score 20 or more points in the same game for the Cards since Feb. 1, 2021.

Clemson

Clemson is 15th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (39.0 percent). The Tigers are 11th nationally and first in the ACC in free throw shooting (78.4 percent).

The Tigers moved to 5-0 in ACC play (first time since 1996-97) with a win at Pitt and have won nine out of their last 10 games. Tigers have won nine-straight ACC regular season games (program record).

Hunter Tyson posted career highs in points (31) and rebounds (15) in the Tigers’ 78-64 win over NC State (Dec. 30). It was the first 30-point, 15-rebound game since Horace Grant (vs. WF on Feb. 18, 1987 – 33 and 20). He is one of just 16 players nationally to average a double-double (15.4 and 10.0).

Tyson was named Co-ACC Player of the Week for his performance. The first of his career. (Jan. 2).

Tyson returned for his Graduate campaign and will look to become the Tigers’ all-time games played leader in program history. Tyson has played 122 games and needs 13 to become the all-time leader (134; Cliff Hammonds, KC Rivers, Trevor Booker and David Potter).

PJ Hall finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Georgia Tech (Dec. 21). He was selected as an All-ACC Preseason Second Team pick by ACC media. Hall was also named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.

For the fifth time overall and second time against an ACC opponent in program history, Clemson won a game by 20 in which they trailed at halftime. The Tigers trailed Wake 33-26 at half and won 77-57.

Clemson won its 21st double-overtime game in program history 101-94 over Penn State in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Hunter Tyson (24) and PJ Hall (22) combined for 46 points in the effort.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 10 (25-35 1H) and trailed by six at halftime. It was their eighth comeback of more than 10 points and 15th Halftime deficit overcome since 2019-20.

Chase Hunter earned All-Tournament honors at the Emerald Coast Classic, including his third 20-point game of the season against No. 25 Iowa.

Five double-digit scorers led the Tigers over Bellarmine (Nov. 18). The Tigers are 12-0 in their last 12 games in which they have accomplished that feat.

Ian Schieffelin (20pts, 14reb) and Hunter Tyson (19pts, 13reb) both netted double-doubles in the season opener. It was Schieffelin’s first of his career and Tyson’s second at the time.

Schieffelin set career Highs in points (20) and rebounds (14) and Offensive rebounds (9). His nine Offensive rebounds were the most since James Mays (10 at Maryland, 1-13-07).

Brevin Galloway is one of only nine players who are at least 25 years old playing in Division I this season.

Brownell is quickly approaching 400 career wins and stands at 398 all time. He has 83 at UNC Wilmington, 84 at Wright State and 231 at Clemson.

