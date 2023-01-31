Preview: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Louisville

You might think that things can’t get much Worse for Georgia Tech basketball after losing by 43 points to Duke, but if the Yellow Jackets were to lose to last-place Louisville on Wednesday, it will be worse.

Louisville is one of the worst teams in the country and is in last place in the ACC standings. The Cardinals are 2-19 this season and 0-10 in the ACC. They are ranked 300th in the KenPom Rankings (Tech is 198th) and have lost 10 straight games and have not won a game since the calendar turned to 2023.

