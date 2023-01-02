Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Notre Dame

On Tuesday night, Boston College men’s basketball hosts Notre Dame for the Eagles’ first game of 2023.

When: 7pm ET is Tuesday January 3rd

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will broadcast live on the ACC Network

This is just the second away game for Notre Dame this season after they lost a close contest at Florida State on December 21st. That loss has contributed to a rough few weeks for the Fighting Irish after their hot start. Since defeating #20 Michigan State at the end of November to improve to a 6-1 record, Notre Dame has lost 5 of their last 7, with their only wins coming against Boston University and Jacksonville University.

The biggest problem for this Notre Dame team has been its terrible interior defense. Marquette, Georgia, and FSU used their bigs to absolutely abuse the Irish inside, including a 15/15 shooting performance from UGA’s star forwards. They’ve also been giving up tons of second chance opportunities on the glass, with teams like Marquette racking up as many as 15 Offensive rebounds against ND. The key for BC will be getting its bigs going, especially Quinten Post. The Eagles’ offense gets a lot more versatile now that he’s returned from injury, and this game is the perfect opportunity to re-integrate him back into the offense.

Prediction: Boston College 66 Notre Dame 62