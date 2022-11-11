Preview and predictions for Michigan football vs. Nebraska

It was announced on Thursday that Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson would miss his second-straight game this weekend. The Cornhuskers will start either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers. Neither has been very good this season.

Purdy, a former Florida State transfer. got the nod last weekend against Minnesota but he was pulled in favor of Smothers. Purdy completed six-of-16 passes for 41 yards and one interception. But Smothers didn’t do much better against the Gophers. Smothers completed 50% of his passes and threw for 80 yards.

As of Thursday night, we don’t know who is going to start for the Cornhuskers, but we expect both quarterbacks to see action. Purdy is more of a thrower while Smothers has a running element to his game. For the entire season, Purdy has completed 44% of his passes with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Smothers has only thrown one other pass outside of the Minnesota game last week.

Michigan should expect, whichever quarterback suits up, Nebraska will run up-temp. The Huskers control the ball for just over 26-minutes a game and the Huskers could be in store for a long day if they can’t keep the chains moving.

Running back Anthony Grant has been a focal point of the Nebraska offense. Grant leads the team in gaining 858 yards this season. He averages nearly five yards per carry and he has rushed for six scores. According to Pro Football Focus, Grant does most of his damage when he runs left of the left tackle. He averages 6.2 yards per carry and he has scored once when running in that direction.

The Huskers have a few players at receiver that can do damage, but LSU transfer Trey Palmer is their stud. Palmer has been one of the better receivers in the entire Big Ten. He has recorded 53 receptions for 819 yards and five scores. Palmer has been Thompson’s deep ball target this season. He has caught 10 passes for 402 yards and all five touchdowns have come on targets more than 20 yards down the field.

Junior receiver Marcus Washington is second on the team with 367 yards receiving and no touchdowns. Tight end Travis Vokolek is third on the team with 18 receptions, and he also has 220 yards and two touchdowns.

A big weakness of the Nebraska offense is its Offensive line. The Huskers have allowed 26 sacks this season and the O-line grades very poorly by PFF. According to PFF, here are the starting five O-line for pass blocking grades for Nebraska: 64.1, 60.5, 56.8, 24.4, and 13.2. Those five have combined to allow nine sacks this season.

The Wolverines lead the entire Big Ten in sacking the quarterback 29 times. Mike Morris is second in the conference with 7.5 sacks and this could be a game where he sees his stats soar.

Michigan also has a chance to gain some turnovers. The Huskers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, which is the second most in the Big Ten behind Northwestern. The Wolverines just forced three turnovers last weekend against Rutgers.