Prestonwood’s Macaria Spears is named Gatorade state volleyball player of the year

After leaving Virginia and transferring to Plano Prestonwood Christian for her sophomore year, Macaria Spears put together a remarkable season.

The 6-3 outside hitter led a 40-1 team to the TAPPS 6A state title. She was selected as The Dallas Morning News All-Area Player of the Year and a first-team MaxPreps All-American. And Friday, she was named the Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year.

Spears had a team-high 544 kills to go with 225 digs, 65 blocks and 50 aces as Prestonwood finished No. 7 in the MaxPreps national rankings. The state player of the year award has gone to a Dallas-area athlete in six of the last seven years, with Lovejoy’s Averi Carlson winning in 2021, Trophy Club Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger winning in 2018 and 2019, Hebron’s Adanna Rollins winning in 2017 and Hebron’s Kylee McLaughlin claiming the award in 2016.

Ryan Mitchell won seven state titles as the Coach at Lovejoy before moving over to Prestonwood. He called Spears the best player he has ever coached.

Spears is the daughter of two former professional athletes — former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears and former WNBA player Aiysha Spears (formerly Smith). She won a state title as a freshman at Flint Hill in Virginia before moving back to Texas, where she had previously lived in McKinney and had been home schooled.

Spears has played for the US under-19 national team and has a 3.12 grade-point average. Spears has volunteered locally as part of the Service Project Day at Prestonwood, during which students work at food pantries, retirement facilities and men’s and women’s shelters, among other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

