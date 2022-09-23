Preston’s Brad Potts wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for August | Football News

Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Winner for August.

Why throw your head at a far-post cross when you can pull off a leaping torso-high falling volley with such venom? Top marks for imagination, degree of difficulty, style and execution.

Potts, whose goal came in the 1-0 win at Luton on August 13, said: “It’s great to win the award, obviously there was a lot of talk about the goal at the time.

“In the game I didn’t realize it was so high up, I just thought it was a side volley, it was only when I watched the goal back and saw the angle of how high up I actually was.

A look back at the goals of the month in August from the Championship



“I think if I had gone with my head it wouldn’t have gone in so I had to try something else! I was really happy with the goal and more importantly we won the game as well.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “It was going to take something particularly special to prevail given the caliber of goals on display and it was the creativity in Brad Potts’ finish that really set it Apart .

“Many would have attempted to head the pinpoint cross at goal, but Potts’ acrobatic volley raised the difficulty level and meant that it was a real collector’s item.”

Potts beat off competition from Queens Park Rangers’ Chris Willock and Ilias Chair and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Sky Bet League One winner: Harry Kite – EXETER CITY vs Port Vale – August 6

Exeter City midfielder Harry Kite is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Winner for August.

As the ball looped out of the penalty area towards him, Kite’s only thought was driving his right boot over the ball to keep his volley down. They timed the contact to sweet perfection.

Kite said: “I’m buzzing! Like I said at the time, I knew it was a sweet Strike as soon as I hit it and to be able to win Goal of the Month in my first month in League One is a real Privilege .

“There was one a bit like that in training a couple of days before that came out to me and I put too much on it and sliced ​​it, so I thought there’s plenty of power on the ball so just try and direct it into the corner as much as I could and luckily I got really good contact on it.

A look back at the goals of the month in August from League One



“There were some great goals in there that I was up against so it makes it even sweeter.”

Goodman said: “In a repeat of the League Two final day fixture, the result couldn’t have been any more different than Exeter and Port Vale met at St James’ Park, Freed from the Shackles of the title pressure and fresh from a summer break.

“Harry Kite’s superb volleyed finish really set the tone for the afternoon, with Exeter taking their first three points in League One and now adding the Goal of the Month award to the afternoon’s achievements.”

Kite beat off competition from Charlton Athletic’s Sean Clare, Ipswich Town’s Tyreece John-Jules and Wycombe Wanderers Dominic Gape.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Richie Smallwood – BRADFORD CITY vs Newport – August 13

Bradford City midfielder Richie Smallwood is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Winner for August.

Newport ‘keeper Nick Townsend knew exactly where Smallwood was aiming, yet such was the purity and accuracy of the Strike that the rising 25-yarder still flew into the top corner.

Smallwood said: “It is an honor to win this award, with what was my first goal for Bradford City.

“I don’t score many outside the box, so to be able to open my account for my new club with a goal like that was very special, and to do it in front of the Valley Parade crowd made it even better.

“It helped us take an early lead in the game which set us on our way to getting our first league win of the season, so it was quite significant on a few different levels.

A look back at the goals of the month in August from League Two



“I can’t promise there will be loads more to come like that this season, but I just hope to keep contributing towards what will hopefully be a successful campaign for us in whatever way I can.”

Goodman said: “Smallwood dropped down two divisions to join Bradford in the summer, and immediately showed his pedigree with this Outrageous 30-yard Strike – made even more impressive that it’s on his weaker left foot.

“Smallwood’s Newport counterpart, Robbie Wilmott was pre-empting a switch back onto his favored right side, inviting an attempt with the left foot, and in doing so underestimating the quality that Smallwood possesses. Lesson learned!”

Smallwood beat off competition from Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskins, Crewe Alexandra’s Courtney Baker-Richardson and Barrow’s Josh Gordon.