Prestige of Arts and Community contest Highlights area Talent and supports Chippewa Valley Charities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – For the second year, Prestige Auto in Eau Claire is hosting an art contest to showcase the Talent in the Chippewa Valley while supporting local charities.

The Prestige of Art and Community contest is open to artists of all ages.

The way it works, participants pick an area Charity or organization and create an inspired art piece on a 19×24 inch canvas.

Once submitted, the public will vote on the artwork with the top three winning prizes.

Whoever comes in first will have their art displayed inside Prestige Auto for the entire month of December.

“1st place receives $500, second receives $300, 3rd receives 200,” Nick Mattoon with Prestige Auto said. “But the most fun part that we do is we take Whoever the Winner is, we put them on our showroom floor for the month, and we take donations for that local Charity here in the area, and then we’ll match up to $5,000 back to that local charity.”

If you want to submit a piece of art for the contest, bring your submission to Prestige Auto by November 10th.

Voting will be from November 14th through the 19th. Winners will be announced on November 23rd.

For contest rules and more information, click here.

