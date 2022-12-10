Presser Arts Center’s 100th production

Story by Matt Pilger, editor

A huge milestone has been reached at the Presser Arts Center in Mexico. Sister Act is the 100th show and the final performances will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 pm and Sunday, Dec. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

“Rumor had it that this show was cursed,” said Lois Brace, executive director at Presser. “This show was scheduled to take place in 2019 and was delayed due to COVID. We tried again in 2020, and 2021. It was only through director Lynette Brown’s determination that the show was un-cursed.”

Brown started directing at Presser in 2016 with the production of Steel Magnolias.

Lois Brace says “Lynette picked up everything like glue. She is a general, major and sergeant all rolled up into one. She commands a high degree of performance from her cast.” Playing the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in her first production is Heather Nunnelly. “Audiences are very invested in this production of Sister Act. Lots of new faces in the crowd and on stage.”

The complete cast of Sister Act, Presser Arts 100th production:

Deloris Van Cartier…Heather Nunnelly

Mother Superior…Vanessa Brink

Sister Mary Robert….Lucita Gleeson

Sister Mary Patrick….Lindsay Hoover-Isgrig

Sister Mary Lazarus…Sarah Gleeson

Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours….Paula Fargo

Sister Mary Theresa….Toni Fountain

Monsignor O’Hara….Jacob Lehnen

Curtis…Bill Gleeson

Eddie….Albert “Joe” Long

TJ…Ben Clampitt

Joey…Rob Dalton

Pablo….Mike Briggs

Ernie….Michael Moore

Michelle/Hooker #1….Kaleena Patrick

Tina/Hooker #2….Katie Lehnen

Bar Waitress…Haley Bertrand

Drag Queen….Bruce Kasubke

Pope….Chad Herron

Bartender/Cab Driver….Buck Green

Dart Player/Cop….James Scott

Altar Boy….Tucker Herron

Altar Boy….by Vinton Lehnen

Announcer (pre-recorded)…. Scott Weber

Nuns….Ruth Nation, Myra Nunnelly, Tori Webber, Haley Bertrand, Lori Harlan, Mary Ann Kasubke, Jozlyn Fread, Karisa Sakano, Abbey Hamm

Assistant Stage Manager….Kassie Polston

Assistant Stage Manager….Mendy Matthiesen

Spot….Open Potter

Lights….Declan Gleeson

Sound…Mark Weaver

Costumes…Yoshi Sakano

Music…Barb Green

Choreographer…Kay Cook

Makeup…Regina Eicher

Administrator…Katie Azdell

Administrator…Tiger Rotenburger

Executive Director….Lois Brace