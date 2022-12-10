Presser Arts Center’s 100th production
Story by Matt Pilger, editor
A huge milestone has been reached at the Presser Arts Center in Mexico. Sister Act is the 100th show and the final performances will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 pm and Sunday, Dec. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m
“Rumor had it that this show was cursed,” said Lois Brace, executive director at Presser. “This show was scheduled to take place in 2019 and was delayed due to COVID. We tried again in 2020, and 2021. It was only through director Lynette Brown’s determination that the show was un-cursed.”
Brown started directing at Presser in 2016 with the production of Steel Magnolias.
Lois Brace says “Lynette picked up everything like glue. She is a general, major and sergeant all rolled up into one. She commands a high degree of performance from her cast.” Playing the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in her first production is Heather Nunnelly. “Audiences are very invested in this production of Sister Act. Lots of new faces in the crowd and on stage.”
The complete cast of Sister Act, Presser Arts 100th production:
Deloris Van Cartier…Heather Nunnelly
Mother Superior…Vanessa Brink
Sister Mary Robert….Lucita Gleeson
Sister Mary Patrick….Lindsay Hoover-Isgrig
Sister Mary Lazarus…Sarah Gleeson
Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours….Paula Fargo
Sister Mary Theresa….Toni Fountain
Monsignor O’Hara….Jacob Lehnen
Curtis…Bill Gleeson
Eddie….Albert “Joe” Long
TJ…Ben Clampitt
Joey…Rob Dalton
Pablo….Mike Briggs
Ernie….Michael Moore
Michelle/Hooker #1….Kaleena Patrick
Tina/Hooker #2….Katie Lehnen
Bar Waitress…Haley Bertrand
Drag Queen….Bruce Kasubke
Pope….Chad Herron
Bartender/Cab Driver….Buck Green
Dart Player/Cop….James Scott
Altar Boy….Tucker Herron
Altar Boy….by Vinton Lehnen
Announcer (pre-recorded)…. Scott Weber
Nuns….Ruth Nation, Myra Nunnelly, Tori Webber, Haley Bertrand, Lori Harlan, Mary Ann Kasubke, Jozlyn Fread, Karisa Sakano, Abbey Hamm
Assistant Stage Manager….Kassie Polston
Assistant Stage Manager….Mendy Matthiesen
Spot….Open Potter
Lights….Declan Gleeson
Sound…Mark Weaver
Costumes…Yoshi Sakano
Music…Barb Green
Choreographer…Kay Cook
Makeup…Regina Eicher
Administrator…Katie Azdell
Administrator…Tiger Rotenburger
Executive Director….Lois Brace